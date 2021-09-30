FS Tunes up Source Photonics’ 800G Transceivers for Scaling Data Center Connectivity

NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FS.COM, a high-speed communication solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, announced today its strategic cooperation with Source Photonics, a global leader of innovative and reliable optical communications technology. Two companies have jointly led market introduction of 800G pluggable transceivers—2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD, 2x400G-FR4 OSFP, 800G DR8 QSFP-DD and 800G DR8 OSFP—to serve hyperscale data centers for next-generation high-speed connectivity. Volume shipment is expected to start in Q1'2022.

While the industry is working its way to ramp up volume deployment of 400G client optics into cloud data center networks, all eyes are now turning to 800G optics with the release of 25.6T switching ASIC, to satisfy the high bandwidth demand for high-performance and cloud computing applications. FS CEO Daniel Xiang said: "Source Photonics has already established itself as a market leader in optical communication technology with deep engineering and manufacturing capabilities. We share a common vision to deliver customer-centric solutions and top-quality services, which will bring far more value for our clients."

Source Photonics has just recently won the industry Data Center Innovation/Best Product award at ECOC Exhibition 2021 in Bordeaux, France for its family of industry-leading 800G OSFP and QSFP-DD pluggable solutions. John Wang, President at Source Photonics said: "Partnering with FS represents a great opportunity for Source Photonics to further expand our presence to serve a broader range of customers. FS has already demonstrated its capability to apply its excellent expertise to various market segments."

The product portfolio of 800G optical transceivers enables the industry-leading performance and power consumption required by higher density data center interconnections.

800G DR8 OSFP

• Supports 500m, 2km and 10km

• Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications

• Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

• Compliant with OSFP MSA

• Supports MPO-16 & Dual MPO-12 for backward compatible to 2x400GbE DR4 breakout

800G DR8 QSFP-DD

• Supports 500m, 2km and 10km

• Supports 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout applications

• Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

• Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with MPO-16 connector

2x400G-FR4 OSFP

• Supports 2km, 6km and 10km

• Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2 and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

• Compliant with OSFP MSA

• Supports Dual CS & Dual LC for legacy fiber plants

2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD

• Supports 2km, 6km and 10km

• Compliant with IEEE 802.3cu-2021

• Compliant with IEEE P802.3ck D2.2

• Compliant with QSFP-DD800 MSA HW Rev 6.01 Type 2A with Dual CS connector

Through this partnership, FS and Source Photonics will continue delivering the best-in-class optical transceivers, unlock the full potential of this strategic cooperation and place our clients on the best path toward success. We both are looking forward to another solid step to build upon our foundation in providing high performance and reliable networking solutions.

About Source Photonics:

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide. For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

About FS.COM

FS.COM (www.fs.com) is a high-speed communication product and solution provider for connecting and securing global data center, enterprise, and telecom networks. FS.COM is dedicated to fulfilling product systems and tailoring project solutions for IT professionals with immediate services by developing its talents, labs and local service center. Through continuous technology upgrade and brand partnership, FS services customers across 200 countries – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative solution portfolio.