Launch of Space Data Marketplace

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the signature of the Space Data Marketplace project whose mission is to facilitate access to space data and create value for the whole space industry in France, Europe and internationally, by offering inspiring use cases.

Supported by the French Recovery Plan and the French space government agency CNES, the development of Space Data Marketplace will be driven by a consortium led by Dawex and including Airbus Defence and Space, Dassault Systèmes, Thales Alenia Space, Geoflex, VisioTerra, namR, Altametris, Murmuration and Occitanie Data leveraging improved capabilities for accessing and distributing data and services on the platform.

Space Data Marketplace aims at contributing directly to ease access to space data and promote their wider use thanks to

the innovative data exchange technology that simplifies and streamlines the circulation of data and related services,

the development of innovative future proof applications in the field of satellite imagery analytics, simulation and 3D.

Space Data Marketplace is the one-stop shop for the space industry and all organizations in multiple sectors that are increasingly interested in using space data. Gathering best-in-class technologies and leading organizations in the consortium, Space Data Marketplace promotes a trusted data exchange and data sharing environment to build strong data partnerships, foster creativity and renew opportunities, boosting the development of the space industry.

“It’s an honor to contribute to the development of Space Data Marketplace, empowering the industry to build influential data partnerships.” says Laurent Lafaye, Dawex co-CEO. “The platform will act as the backbone of the spatial data ecosystem, leveraging space data to optimize mobility and logistics, tackle key climate change challenges thanks to housing renovation and energy compliance upgrades, and so many more fascinating use cases.”

Space data holds stunning insights for many organizations coming from multiple sectors. Democratizing its access will lead to new innovations through the development of new data-driven services and solutions.

About Dawex

Dawex is the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company. Dawex mission is to facilitate and accelerate secure data circulation between economic stakeholders, contributing to the development of the data economy. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is a member of Gaia-X and a co-founding member of the Data Exchange Association. Created in 2015, Dawex is a French tech company expanding business operations to Asia, North America and the Middle East. More information www.dawex.com

About Airbus

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern and fuel-efficient airliners and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in defence and security and one of the world's leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions and services worldwide. More information: www.airbus.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit https://www.3ds.com/

About Thales Alenia Space

A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of approximately 1.85 billion euros in 2020 and has around 7,700 employees in ten countries with 17 sites in Europe and a plant in the US. More information: www.thalesaleniaspace.com

About Geoflex

Geoflex is a cutting edge cloud service operator enhancing GPS/GNSS based applications with accurate and safe positioning down to 4 centimeters accuracy on land, at sea and in the air. Geoflex provides universal hypergeolocation to trains, cars, vessels, smartphones and more, working with worldwide players in these markets. This hypergeolocation system is based upon a unique alliance between a portfolio of technology patents developed for more than 10 years by French space agency CNES, and a team with 30 years experience in GNSS augmentation services. More information: www.geoflex.xyz

About VisioTerra

Founded in 2004, VisioTerra is a scientific consulting company in Earth Observation. Its services include the development of software tools for the implementation of automatic monitoring geoservices, in particular for environmental issues and sustainable agriculture, expertise and training in remote sensing, communication on the wealth of satellite data and generation of cartographic products that can be used by Geographic Information Systems. More information: www.visioterra.com

About namR

A leader in Data Intelligence for the ecological transition, namR is a French deeptech company created in 2017, which has developed a database of enriched data, called attributes, allowing to quantitatively and qualitatively characterize all buildings. With a model based on licenses for data usage, namR offers over original 250 attributes available across the country, allowing public and private property managers, home insurers, retailers and utility infrastructure managers to steer their ecological transition and improve their sales and operational performance. More information: https://namr.com

About Altametris

Altametris creates, exploits and enhances digital heritage of all infrastructures to secure and optimize their performance, while respecting industrial fundamentals. Altametris offers Consulting and Support Services, a Turnkey Solutions catalogue, and an Online Software Suite. More information www.altametris.com

About Murmuration

Murmuration uses state-of-the-art technology to incorporate the environmental dimension in every decision making cycle. From expert tools dedicated to local authorities and policy makers, to raising the global awareness of the general public, Murmuration has a wide range of services. The company quantifies and predicts the environmental impact of human activities along four axes: air, water, biodiversity and urbanization. Based on the use of satellite earth observation data, Murmuration’s services are available all over the globe. More information: https://murmuration-sas.com

About Occitanie Data

Occitanie Data is a prefiguration association of a data economy cluster, currently being transformed into a national GIP. Structured in Occitanie but gathering actors beyond, its members are private and public companies, local authorities, academic actors, clusters and competitiveness clusters. Occitanie Data proposes a trustworthy, ethical and sovereign framework, designed to allow actors to share and cross-reference their data while respecting the interests of individuals and data owners. More information: https://www.occitaniedata.fr/language-en/