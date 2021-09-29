Black Construction Awarded $122 Million Military Range Project in Guam

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Black Construction Corp., has been awarded a fixed-price contract valued at approximately $122 million by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division, for the construction of a machine gun range at the Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The work to be performed consists of the construction of a multi-lane, multi-purpose machine gun range, a range control tower, ammunition distribution point and covered bleachers. The work also includes utilities, site work and incidental related work.

Preliminary work will begin immediately and the project is expected to be completed by October 2024. The contract value will be included in the Company’s third-quarter 2021 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.