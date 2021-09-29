Cyxtera Brings On-Demand, Fully Managed Cloud Services to Enterprises with Zadara zCompute

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zadara, the recognized leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it has expanded its technology partnership with Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. Zadara’s enterprise-grade, expert managed cloud services – including compute, storage and networking – are now available to Cyxtera customers. Together, the two companies are enabling customers to upgrade their IT environments, leveraging existing footprints, with a true 100% OpEx consumption-based private cloud.

In a partnership that began spring of last year, Zadara’s fully managed storage-as-a-service has been available in Cyxtera’s 61 highly connected, hybrid-ready data centers worldwide. Now, as a natural extension of the partnership, Zadara’s zCompute has been added to the Cyxtera product portfolio. zCompute delivers a seamless on-demand cloud experience available in Cyxtera data centers, built and managed by Zadara.

“As a competitive alternative to public cloud solutions, with the flexibility to choose private or public deployments, zCompute compliments our Enterprise Bare Metal offering and our digital exchange fabric which allows us to offer a complete on-demand cloud solution,” said Cyxtera’s Russell Cozart, Cyxtera’s Senior Vice President of Marketing & Product Strategy. “Customers can scale up and down as their business needs change, without incurring the risk and capital expenditures and with the support of a fully-managed service. We are very excited about this expanded partnership and welcome the opportunity to speak with our existing and prospective customers about how Cyxtera and Zadara can positively impact their business landscape.”

Zadara’s cloud services platform simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and networking resources. Following a similar model as Zadara’s industry-leading storage-as-a-service offering, the company’s cloud platform delivers superior turnkey solutions with the benefits of on-demand compute and storage services anywhere, in an existing on-premises data center, in a private colocation facility, or in the cloud.

zCompute features include:

Flexible Consumption Model: Enterprise-grade, high-performance elastic cloud services, with zero CapEx cost burden. Avoid large investments in infrastructure, scale up or down as needed and only pay for what is consumed.

Enterprise-grade, high-performance elastic cloud services, with zero CapEx cost burden. Avoid large investments in infrastructure, scale up or down as needed and only pay for what is consumed. Elastic Compute Down to a Single Virtual Machine: Self-service instant-provisioning that scales down to well below the starting price and scale of competing cloud solutions.

Self-service instant-provisioning that scales down to well below the starting price and scale of competing cloud solutions. On-Demand Cloud from Cyxtera: Leverage Cyxtera data centers, digital exchange fabric, and infrastructure to deliver low-latency cloud services on-demand.

Leverage Cyxtera data centers, digital exchange fabric, and infrastructure to deliver low-latency cloud services on-demand. Workload Performance: Deliver a familiar, high-performance, agile x86 compatible cloud compute experience, with DevOps automation, in existing locations with zero CapEx or refresh costs.

Deliver a familiar, high-performance, agile x86 compatible cloud compute experience, with DevOps automation, in existing locations with zero CapEx or refresh costs. Data Privacy and Security: Includes click-to-provision options for dedicated storage resources for customers requiring physical isolation for drives and storage controller level.

Includes click-to-provision options for dedicated storage resources for customers requiring physical isolation for drives and storage controller level. Expert 24x7x365 Services: Fully managed support from Zadara’s global solution architect and DevOps teams.

“By investing in our flexible, on-demand services and extending their commitment to the as-a-service model, Cyxtera is opening the door for its customers to scale as their business demands,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Zadara. “With Zadara, Cyxtera customers get all of the technical functionality they require – without the cost and complexity of owning and managing storage and compute infrastructure.”

Zadara’s zCompute is now available in Cyxtera data centers in North America, including Dallas and Minneapolis, and will soon be expanded to other North American locations and the UK.

To learn more about Zadara, please visit https://www.zadara.com/.

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Backed by an industry-best NPS rating of 71, Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel), Bangalore and Brazil.