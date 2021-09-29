Air Force Research Laboratory awards Battelle Major Contract to Conduct Human Performance Research and Engineering for Warfighter Readiness

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has received a five-year, $89.6 million task order contract to conduct human performance research and engineering for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) 711th Human Performance Wing.

“We are extremely excited to support AFRLs 711th Human Performance Wing mission by providing our research and engineering expertise from across Battelle to combine ideas, resources, and technologies to enhance AFRL’s position as a world leader in the study and advancement of human performance,” said Matt Zemanek, Division Manager in National Security.

Continuing its long heritage of managing U.S. government laboratory programs, Battelle will support AFRL by administering a Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) test bed located within the Warfighter Interactions and Readiness Division. The program utilizes a distributed, virtual environment to conduct research and training to support both Conventional and Special Operations Forces (SOF) as they pivot their “train like you fight” focus from regional conflicts to Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) in Great Power Competition (GPC) environments. Because the test bed is an operational capability, Battelle developed an approach to mitigate the impacts of transition on the workforce, AFRL team, and military end-users who rely on the training.

Also on the team that will conduct the work with Battelle is Modern Technology Systems Inc (MTSI).

About Battelle

