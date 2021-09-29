University of Phoenix Is Collaborating With College of Western Idaho to Help Students Affordably Earn Degrees

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--College of Western Idaho graduates can save money transferring their credits towards a bachelor’s degree from University of Phoenix, thanks to a new agreement between the two institutions. The 3+1 transfer program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college.

The new agreement includes Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology and Nursing.

Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly.

“This new agreement with College of Western Idaho is very exciting because it opens up opportunities for students to earn degrees in many popular industries such as nursing, IT, and healthcare,” said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. “Our goal is to help students focus energies by helping them get started on the right track.”

Eligible students will need to complete 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix. Additionally, the University will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144 per course.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life™ help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Western Idaho

The College of Western Idaho is a public, open-access, and comprehensive community college committed to providing affordable access to quality teaching and learning opportunities to the residents of its service area in western Idaho. CWI has several campus locations throughout Southwest Idaho providing higher education and 21st Century technical skills acquisition. The college is dedicated to improving the community’s economic well-being by responding with highly-educated and productive graduates. The foundation for the area’s only community college was created by a supermajority of voters in Ada and Canyon counties on May 22, 2007. CWI is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). For more information about the college, visit www.cwi.edu or call 208.562.3000.