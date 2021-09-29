Fish Head Farms, Inc. Granted Registration Approval for Sale and Distribution of FISH SH!T™ in Canada

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fish Head Farms, Inc. manufactures and distributes FISH SH!T worldwide. FISH SH!T is OMRI certified and is the most robust beneficial bacteria available on the market.

As the second largest cannabis market in the world, Canada provides a tremendous opportunity for the sales and utilization of FISH SH!T. The total cannabis market in Canada, including medical and recreational cannabis products, is expected to generate up to $7 billion in sales in 2020.

Tommy John Fox, Fish Head Farms Chief Development Officer, said, “We are excited to gain Canadian approval for our product, as it now allows access to the 358 Licensed Producers and 209 approved Micro Cultivators across all Canadian Provinces. Additionally, we are ecstatic to partner with the outstanding team at GreenPlanet Wholesale to sell and distribute our product throughout Canada.”

Mark Walman, GreenPlanet Chief Operating Officer, added, “GreenPlanet is thrilled to have FISH SH!T as our exclusive beneficial bacteria. With this announcement and our existing relationships across Canada, we are confident that our efforts to educate all cultivators about the benefits of FISH SH!T will result in FISH SH!T being 'THE' beneficial bacteria of choice for cannabis growers across the country.”

ABOUT FISH HEAD FARMS

Fish Head Farms (www.fishheadfarms.com) is a privately owned business that focuses on using aquaculture and organic processes to bring unique and effective products to the Cannabis, Agricultural, and Lawn and Garden industries.

ABOUT GREENPLANET WHOLESALE

Based in British Columbia, Canada, GreenPlanet Wholesale (www.mygreenplanet.com) is a company specializing in the production and distribution of quality products for the indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse gardener. Backed with over two decades of experience in business, GreenPlanet Wholesale prides itself on providing clients with access to the most innovative products on the market.