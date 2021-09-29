Astronomer and DAS42 Partner to Accelerate Advanced Data Analytics Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronomer, the leading commercial developer of Apache Airflow and DAS42, a provider of FullStack data technology implementation and advisory services, today announce a technology partnership.

The partnership will allow customers of both companies to benefit from Astronomer’s next-generation applications of Apache Airflow technology and DAS42’s unmatched expertise in designing and implementing customized FullStack data solutions.

“Airflow is one of our go-to technologies when we work with clients to build modern data platforms,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “We’ve been working with Astronomer for a long time, and have always been impressed by how they take Airflow to the next level in orchestrating data workflows. As partners, we look forward to working closely together to deliver their cutting-edge solutions to even more enterprises.”

“The data landscape has never been more complex than it is today. As the leader in Apache Airflow development and next generation workflow orchestration, Astronomer was looking for a partner that truly understands the complex needs enterprises face. DAS42 is a leader in building modern data platforms. The company’s customer-centric approach and deep understanding of the data space make it a great partner for Astronomer and our clients,” said William Murphy, Head of Business Development at Astronomer.

About DAS42

DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners – including as a Snowflake Elite Services Partner and a Looker Advanced Consulting Partner – to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com.

About Astronomer

Astronomer delivers orchestration for the modern data platform. Founded in 2018, Astronomer is steward of the Apache Airflow project, at the center of the Airflow community and ecosystem, and the driving force behind releases and the Airflow roadmap. Airflow’s comprehensive orchestration capabilities and flexible Python-based pipelines-as-code model rapidly made it the most popular open source orchestrator. Astronomer has worked with hundreds of customers delivering thousands of successful production Airflow deployments, including Zapier, Herman Miller, Rappi and Societe Generale. Building on this expertise, Astronomer also offers self-hosted and SaaS managed Airflow with commercial support, building out a full data orchestration platform. With a focus on developer productivity, observability, and flexibility for any organization at any scale, Astronomer helps to quickly and easily deliver results with Airflow. More at: astronomer.io.