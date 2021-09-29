Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. Licenses LYSTEDA to Pierre Fabre for Mexican Market

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amring), a niche generic and brand pharmaceutical company, announced today that on August 23, 2021 it entered into a license agreement with Pierre Fabre Farma de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Pierre Fabre), a subsidiary of the Pierre Fabre group which distribute products in over 100 countries around the world. Under the agreement, Amring granted to Pierre Fabre an exclusive royalty-bearing license to exploit and commercialize LYSTEDA (tranexamic acid), a first-in-class, non-hormonal therapy indicated specifically for treatment of women with cyclic heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) in Mexico.

"We are pleased to enter into the exclusive license agreement for LYSTEDA with Pierre Fabre that expands patient access to this medication,” stated Daniel Carbery, President and CEO of Amring. “We believe Pierre Fabre is a strong partner in the region.”

Stéphan Bergonzi, Pierre Fabre Farma de México’s CEO stated, “We are pleased to sign this licensing agreement between Pierre Fabre Farma de México and Amring Pharmaceuticals. This agreement guarantees the availability of LYSTEDA in Mexico for at least the next 5 years, allowing thousands of Mexican patients to keep continuing to benefit from it.”

About Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amring Pharmaceuticals is a privately held pharmaceutical company that provides niche generics and value-driven brands to the market. The company is a subsidiary of SEVER Life Sciences B.V., a global private specialty pharmaceutical company based in the Netherlands. Amring is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

About Pierre Fabre Farma de México, S.A. de C.V.

Pierre Fabre Farma de México, S.A. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Pierre Fabre Group which is the 2nd largest independent French pharmaceutical group and the market leader in France for products sold over the counter in pharmacies.

About SEVER Life Sciences B.V.

SEVER Life Sciences B.V. is a global private specialty pharmaceutical holding company committed to helping people around the world live better lives. Headquartered in the Netherlands, SEVER Life Sciences B.V. unites 4 separate pharmaceutical businesses, Nordic Pharma, Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc, Izvarino Pharma, and SEVER Pharma Solutions. They cover an interesting and diverse range of pharmaceutical products, business models, markets, and capabilities. SEVER has been created to leverage this diversity to provide better access to pharmaceutical products, improve overall efficiency between these diverse businesses and create value for its shareholders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Amring’s business developments and the implementation of Amring’s strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Amring’s current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Amring’s expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Amring, and other factors that could affect Amring’s business and financial performance. Amring does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.