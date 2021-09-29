Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects Encore® and AVMS as Preferred Partners to Provide Premium Event Technology and Audiovisual Services

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) announced today preferred partnerships with Encore and Audio Visual Management Solutions (“AVMS”) to provide premium third-party event technology, production and audiovisual solutions to Curator’s member hotels. Hotels within the Curator Collection will benefit from the extensive experience and superior, best-in-class services from Encore and AVMS for their guests, all while driving value to the bottom line.

“Curator is delighted to partner with Encore and AVMS to help our member hotels provide the highest-quality event technology, production and AV services,” said Austin Segal, Curator’s Vice President. “We look forward to leveraging Encore and AVMS’s proven track record of success, tailored solutions, and diversified experience to support the increasing demand for high-end event technology and audiovisual needs as the hotel industry recovers. These two strategic partnerships will enable our member hotels to access full technology services to support both virtual, hybrid and live events – from board meetings to large-scale conferences and events.”

Curator’s new agreement with Encore provides creative, production and technology solutions for hybrid, virtual, and in-person events. As a global leader, Encore provides deep expertise and premium services that will help Curator members deliver tailored, one-of-a-kind experiences for their guests and team members.

“We are delighted to be chosen as a preferred partner for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection,” said Mike Stengel, SVP Strategic Partnerships and Venue Relations for Encore. “As the demand for robust and seamless event solutions of all types and sizes continues to increase and evolve in a fluid environment, Encore is a trusted partner that will be there to provide the best in service, support, and infrastructure to create rich experiences that are as unique as their hotel brands and guests. We are looking forward to working together to reach growth objectives, and alongside their teams to create immersive, collaborative experiences that deliver real results.”

From projection mapping and corporate AV services to large-scale events and content development, Audio Visual Management Solutions (“AVMS”) will help Curator member hotels create meetings and special events with unparalleled impact.

“Audio Visual Management Solutions is truly honored to be selected as a preferred partner for the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection,” stated Hobie Fugate, CEO of AVMS. “As a company that supports independent hotels to create unique experiences, Curator is the ideal partnership for AVMS due to our own core values, mission, and strategy. Ensuring each interaction is tailored for the individual with innovation and hospitality above all, AVMS champions the independent spirit to give properties the freedom to focus on their one-of-a-kind vision, while at the same time offering a truly distinct service and driving sales. To put it simply, by joining forces, AVMS and Curator allow hotels to become stronger in their approach to delivering the best for their owners, team members, and guests.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Encore

Encore creates memorable experiences that engage and transform organizations. As the global leader for event technology and production services, Encore’s team of creators, innovators and experts deliver real results through strategy and creative, advanced technology, digital, environmental, staging, and digital solutions for hybrid, virtual and in-person events. Encore operates in more than 20 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Asia Pacific. Encore is the trusted partner of choice for leading hotels and venues worldwide and was named to the Forbes 2018 and 2019 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in the Chicago metro area in Schiller Park, Ill.

About Audio Visual Management Solutions

Partnering with luxury and independent hotels, resorts and venues from coast-to-coast, Audio Visual Management Solutions (AVMS) combines innovation and expertise to achieve our customers’ goals. When collaborating with AVMS, you are selecting a proven audiovisual provider that creates unforgettable experiences with a hospitality-above-all approach. Since 1999, our team has delivered solutions specifically designed to drive sales with innovative tools, proprietary systems, and service-oriented style, while at the same time improving guest satisfaction scores and providing excellence for every event, every time. For more information about AVMS, visit: http://avms.com.

Find AVMS in leading hotels and anywhere you demand better experiences.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 13,000 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.