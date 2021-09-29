Highlighting a Re-Opening of Major Sporting Events, the Boston Athletic Association Deploys Everbridge for the 125th Running of the Boston Marathon

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) will deploy the company’s platform to communicate critical event updates and safety information to thousands of volunteers during the 125th running of the Boston Marathon, one year after the famed race went virtual-only at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. A sign of resilience and recovery as the sporting world transitions to a post-pandemic “new normal,” the famed race will again take place in-person on Monday, October 11th.

Volunteers will be stationed at medical tents along the 26.2-mile marathon route that starts in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and ends in downtown Boston. Volunteers will receive Everbridge-powered notifications in the event of an incident or disruption.

Earlier this year the B.A.A. announced additional coronavirus mitigation efforts including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, reduced field size, and elimination of the pre-race Athletes’ Village staging area. Since September 2020, the B.A.A. has regularly convened a “COVID-19 Medical & Event Operations Advisory Group” to establish a framework to advise the B.A.A.’s leadership, board of directors, and staff how to safely resume the Boston Marathon and other large, in-person B.A.A. road races.

“We at the B.A.A. are always looking for ways to enhance our participants’ race experience, especially in the area of health and safety,” said Chris Troyanos, ATC – Medical Coordinator for the Boston Athletic Association. “Everbridge provides us with an important resilience solution in the event of a situation that requires immediate and effective communications across our team of volunteers. We are proud of our continued partnership with Everbridge. The Everbridge mission of keeping people safe aligns with our overall commitment to the safety and success of the Boston Marathon.”

As part of its recent “COVID-19 Road to Recovery” Executive Symposium, Everbridge hosted senior sports executives from global organizations including Major League Baseball (MLB), Arsenal Football Club, and Dutch Olympic Committee to offer their insights about the future of sports in a post-pandemic world. Top sports leaders discussed best practices for more safely returning fans to major sporting/entertainment venues and leveraging critical event management technology to assess and mitigate future threats and increase revenue.

“As a Boston-headquartered company, the Marathon has always been a significant annual event for our organization and employees,” said Tracy Reinhold, Everbridge Chief Security Officer, and former head of the FBI’s Intelligence Division. “This year, more than ever, we are keenly aware of the importance of serving the Boston Athletic Association as it brings back the prestigious Boston Marathon in a safe and vigilant way for every runner, volunteer, and staff member.”

Along with assisting businesses and governments to return to work and re-open operations as part of a post-COVID world, Everbridge helps leading professional sports teams, clubs, tournaments, and entertainment organizations anticipate and mitigate natural, manmade, and digital critical events. Many of the largest sporting events including the recent Tokyo Summer Games and the annual U.S. Football Championship, have deployed Everbridge’s critical event management platform and keyword-based alerting solution. Other events leveraging Everbridge include two Presidential Inaugurations, celebratory parades, Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Previous events also include the Pride Parade in San Francisco, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

