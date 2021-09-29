Notice of Plan to Install One of the World’s Largest Rooftop Photovoltaic Systems at UACJ (Thailand)’s Rayong Works

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UACJ Corporation (HQ: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Miyuki Ishihara)(TOKYO:5741) announced today that one of the world’s largest rooftop photovoltaic systems1 will be installed at Rayong Works, the manufacturing facility operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, UACJ (Thailand) Co., Ltd., based on an agreement concluded on August 30, 2021, with Kansai Energy Solutions (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (HQ: Kita-ku, Osaka; President: Takashi Morimoto).
Based on the agreement, Kansai Energy Solutions (Thailand) will install about 40,000 photovoltaic panels with a combined capacity of 18 megawatts on the rooftops of Rayong Works, and UACJ (Thailand) will consume all of the electricity generated by the system over a 20-year period. Through the use of this system, UACJ (Thailand) expects a reduction in CO2 emissions from Rayong Works of about 14,000 tons per year2, equivalent to approximately 6% of the facility’s annual CO2 emissions.
The UACJ Group regards efforts to combat climate change as an important task in its long-term management vision, UACJ Vision 2030. The Group plans to continue taking proactive steps towards making the world more sustainable while reducing its environmental load.
Notes:
1. According to Kansai Electric Power’s research findings as of June 8, 2021
2. Calculated using the CO2 emission coefficient adopted by the Thai government: 0.566 kilograms of CO2 per kilowatt-hour
Details of the planned photovoltaic system
Total capacity: 18 megawatts
Estimated power generation: Approx. 25,000 megawatt-hours per year
Estimated CO2 reduction: Approx. 14,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year
Rooftop space covered by the solar panels: Approx. 87,000 square meters
Overview of the companies
Company name: UACJ Corporation
Establishment: October 2013 (through the merger of Furukawa-Sky Aluminum Corporation and Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Co., Ltd.)
Representative: President and Representative Director Miyuki Ishihara
Head office address: 1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Main businesses: Manufacture and sale of flat-rolled, casted, forged, and precision-machined products made of aluminum and other nonferrous metals as well as their alloys
Company name: UACJ (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Establishment: February 2010
Representative: President Hironori Tsuchiya
Rayong Works address: Amata City Industrial Estate 7/352 Moo 6, Tambol Mabyangporn, Amphur Pluakdaeng, Rayong Province 21140, Thailand
Main businesses: Manufacture and sale of flat-rolled aluminum for can stock, automotive heat exchangers, electrical and electronic components, and other products
Company name: Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
Establishment: May 1951
Representative: President Takashi Morimoto
Head office address: 3-6-16 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan
Main businesses: Supply of electricity, heat, and gas; provision of telecommunications services
Company name: Kansai Energy Solutions (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Establishment: August 2018
Representative: Managing Director Katsuhisa Yamamoto
Head office address: 25 Soi Chidlom, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Main businesses: Design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of facilities that generate electricity, steam, and heat; generation and sale of electricity, steam, and heat