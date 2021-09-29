Notice of Plan to Install One of the World’s Largest Rooftop Photovoltaic Systems at UACJ (Thailand)’s Rayong Works

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UACJ Corporation (HQ: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Miyuki Ishihara)(TOKYO:5741) announced today that one of the world’s largest rooftop photovoltaic systems1 will be installed at Rayong Works, the manufacturing facility operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, UACJ (Thailand) Co., Ltd., based on an agreement concluded on August 30, 2021, with Kansai Energy Solutions (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (HQ: Kita-ku, Osaka; President: Takashi Morimoto).

Based on the agreement, Kansai Energy Solutions (Thailand) will install about 40,000 photovoltaic panels with a combined capacity of 18 megawatts on the rooftops of Rayong Works, and UACJ (Thailand) will consume all of the electricity generated by the system over a 20-year period. Through the use of this system, UACJ (Thailand) expects a reduction in CO 2 emissions from Rayong Works of about 14,000 tons per year2, equivalent to approximately 6% of the facility’s annual CO 2 emissions.

The UACJ Group regards efforts to combat climate change as an important task in its long-term management vision, UACJ Vision 2030. The Group plans to continue taking proactive steps towards making the world more sustainable while reducing its environmental load.

Notes:

1. According to Kansai Electric Power’s research findings as of June 8, 2021

2. Calculated using the CO 2 emission coefficient adopted by the Thai government: 0.566 kilograms of CO 2 per kilowatt-hour

Details of the planned photovoltaic system

Total capacity: 18 megawatts

Estimated power generation: Approx. 25,000 megawatt-hours per year

Estimated CO 2 reduction: Approx. 14,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per year

Rooftop space covered by the solar panels: Approx. 87,000 square meters

Overview of the companies

Company name: UACJ Corporation

Establishment: October 2013 (through the merger of Furukawa-Sky Aluminum Corporation and Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Co., Ltd.)

Representative: President and Representative Director Miyuki Ishihara

Head office address: 1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Main businesses: Manufacture and sale of flat-rolled, casted, forged, and precision-machined products made of aluminum and other nonferrous metals as well as their alloys

Company name: UACJ (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Establishment: February 2010

Representative: President Hironori Tsuchiya

Rayong Works address: Amata City Industrial Estate 7/352 Moo 6, Tambol Mabyangporn, Amphur Pluakdaeng, Rayong Province 21140, Thailand

Main businesses: Manufacture and sale of flat-rolled aluminum for can stock, automotive heat exchangers, electrical and electronic components, and other products

Company name: Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Establishment: May 1951

Representative: President Takashi Morimoto

Head office address: 3-6-16 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka, Japan

Main businesses: Supply of electricity, heat, and gas; provision of telecommunications services

Company name: Kansai Energy Solutions (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Establishment: August 2018

Representative: Managing Director Katsuhisa Yamamoto

Head office address: 25 Soi Chidlom, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Main businesses: Design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of facilities that generate electricity, steam, and heat; generation and sale of electricity, steam, and heat