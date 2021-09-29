Volta Secures Two New Patents for EV Charging Station Innovations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, today announced the issuance of two utility patents to Volta Charging by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; U.S. Patent numbers 11,117,482 (the ‘482), and 11,132,715 (the ‘715).

The ‘715 patent, titled Systems and Methods for Providing Targeted Advertisements to a Charging Station for Electric Vehicles, covers a variation of Volta’s innovative method of providing targeted advertisements via EV charging stations. The patent’s claims include selecting and then displaying an ad at a charging station being actively used to charge an EV based on information known about the individual using that station. When the station is not charging an EV, a different set of ads may be displayed based on certain demographic information related to the location of that charging station.

The ‘482 patent, titled Charging Station with Articulating Panels, covers Volta’s invention of an EV charging station equipped with two electronic displays. Each display is hinged to a panel on the opposite sides of the EV charger’s frame so that the panels may open and close with respect to the frame. The design allows for convenient access behind the displays and inside the EV charger.

These patents join other patents in Volta’s U.S. and international patent portfolio, further protecting Volta’s unique charging station design and approach to maximizing outcomes for Volta’s brand and real estate partners, while also delivering a highly differentiated driver experience. Volta’s charging stations — which feature large, eye-catching digital displays — provide a premium content viewing experience for both the drivers who plug their vehicles into the stations and the customers who shop at nearby retailers. Brands running campaigns on Volta’s stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent.

“ Our value proposition for brand partners, site owners and drivers alike has always been predicated on our ability to innovate and adapt,” said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. “ These new patents add to a portfolio that reflects the foundational elements of our product design and our rich user experience, further positioning us as a premium partner within the EV charging space.”

The ‘482 patent was issued on September 14th, while the ‘715 patent was issued on September 28th. Volta has also been granted nine U.S. design patents for its charging station related designs, in addition to international patents.

About Volta

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta’s vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers’ daily routines, Volta’s goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta’s unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts’ and strategic partners’ core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.