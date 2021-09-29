Atmosic Technologies and Universal Electronics Establish Technology Partnership in Energy Harvesting

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it is working with Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, to develop a range of ultra-low power remote control & smart home products capable of harvesting energy from indoor ambient sources.

“Atmosic is proud to deliver the lowest power radio implementation for connected devices, helping to solve the growing battery waste crisis and provide a better consumer experience by removing the hassle of changing batteries,” said David Su, CEO of Atmosic. “Combining Atmosic’s low power energy harvesting solutions with UEI’s expertise and leadership in the entertainment control and smart home market will enable the deployment of the most energy efficient remote controls ever introduced.”

Atmosic’s innovative solutions leverage its Lowest Power Radio implementation of the Bluetooth 5 wireless platform, consuming one quarter of the power required by the closest competitor. Some of Atmosic’s system-on-chips (SoCs) also integrate controlled energy harvesting technology to harvest energy from ambient sources including photovoltaic (PV) power from indoor and outdoor lighting and radio waves. This combination of an ultra-low power Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) radio and controlled energy harvesting significantly extends battery life so batteries can last the lifetime of the device. Atmosic’s technology can even replace the need for batteries entirely, which can help save billions of batteries from ending up in landfills in coming years.

“As the leading technology platform in entertainment control, we feel responsible to help transition the industry towards a more sustainable future, reducing billions of batteries in waste during the lifetime of next generation products, all while improving maintenance costs and introducing new experiences,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product & Technology at UEI. “We look forward to our collaboration with Atmosic on current and next generation solutions in our portfolio to delight our customers with groundbreaking new experiences on the most energy efficient voice enabled entertainment control and smart home platforms.”

Atmosic’s SoCs combine ultra-low power Bluetooth LE with an integrated power management unit (PMU) that enables a direct connection to energy harvesting elements like PV cells and radio frequency (RF) antennas. The integrated PMU has multiple benefits, including reducing the bill of materials (BOM) cost by eliminating the need for a separate energy harvesting chip, as well as improving the efficiency of harvested energy usage. Another benefit of this low power, highly integrated design is that a smaller PV cell can be used for the remote, further reducing both the cost and area required for the PV cell. In addition to using PV energy, Atmosic’s energy harvesting solutions can also enable connected devices to use harvested RF energy to run the remote and store energy for future use.

To learn more about Atmosic’s portfolio, please visit: https://atmosic.com/products/.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world’s leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver battery-free connected Internet of Things applications. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers and end-users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise, and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.