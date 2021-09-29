SCAN Adds Intermountain Healthcare to 2022 Medicare Advantage Provider Networks in Nevada

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seniors who sign up for one of SCAN’s new Medicare Advantage health plans in Nevada will soon have the option to receive care from one of the state’s premier medical groups: Intermountain Healthcare.

SCAN recently announced that it would expand its reach beyond California, simultaneously expanding its health plan offerings to millions of potential customers in Arizona and Nevada in 2022. By partnering with Intermountain Healthcare to provide clinical services to its Nevada members, SCAN is signaling that it intends to launch its presence outside of California with a bold commitment to quality care.

“SCAN is proud to be offering healthcare services from Intermountain to our new members in Nevada,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. “This partnership will enable us to provide expanded choice to seniors across the state and deliver on our mission to keep older adults healthy and independent.”

Intermountain Healthcare is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. The not-for-profit system serves 350,000 members and includes 63 clinics across Nevada. Its medical group in Nevada includes about 350 physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

“Intermountain is happy to be working with SCAN as an additional payer option for our Medicare Advantage patients in southern Nevada,” Karim Kaissi, Intermountain Nevada Medical Group President, remarked. “We’re looking forward to partnering our quality-based care with their award-winning services and believe the two will serve the Medicare Advantage population of southern Nevada well.”

Members can enroll in one of SCAN’s health plans with Intermountain Healthcare for calendar year 2022 starting in October. Other provider groups are available in SCAN’s network.

About SCAN Group

SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serves more than 220,000 members in California. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Nevada, Idaho, and Utah. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.