SmartStop Partners With the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for Fourth Consecutive Year

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (“BCRF”) for the fourth consecutive year to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the entire month of October, SmartStop will donate $5 directly to BCRF for every unit rented at its U.S. SmartStop® Self Storage locations and $5 for every rental at its Canadian SmartStop® Self Storage locations to BCRF in Canada. The company will also match up to $10,000 of direct donations (for a total of $20,000 from both donors and SmartStop) when submitted through donate.smartstop.com during the month of October.

Furthermore, SmartStop staff at its U.S. and Canadian locations will wear special uniforms in October to celebrate BCRF and raise awareness with customers about this important cause. Flyers, stickers, ribbons, and posters will also be available at all locations in both countries.

SmartStop will also pack individual chemotherapy kits to deliver to local infusion centers and publish exclusive long-form blogs, downloadable checklists, and other resources across its website and social media channels to support cancer patients and their loved ones. Topics for these blogs will include tips for reducing stress and getting enough exercise during (and after) treatment, ways to support friends and family members who have recently been diagnosed with cancer, and real stories from survivors.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important time to raise funds for lifesaving research as the world galvanizes around the cause. BCRF is the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. and the only cancer organization to receive CharityWatch’s coveted “A” rating. Currently supporting 275 scientists across 5 continents and 15 countries, including Canada, BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. Since 1993, BCRF-supported scientists have been involved in every major advance in breast cancer research, vastly improving survivorship and quality of life for breast cancer patients today.

“ We are proud to partner with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the fourth year in a row,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of SmartStop. “ In addition to the new ways in which we are sharing BCRF’s mission and accomplishments in breast cancer research to the public, we are again committing to mobilize SmartStop’s diverse employee and customer base to fund critical breast cancer research in the U.S. and Canada. Since 2018, we’ve donated $5 for every unit rented in the month of October and raised over $70,000 in the last 3 years alone. We’re looking forward to making another contribution to BCRF this year, and continuing to find ways to educate our team and others on this worthy and important cause.”

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc.

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 400 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. SmartStop is one of the largest self storage companies in North America, with approximately $1.8 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 157 properties in 19 states and Ontario, Canada and comprising approximately 106,000 units and 12.1 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 18 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 15,200 units and 1.6 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. BCRF invests in the best minds in science — from those investigating prevention to metastasis — and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. The Foundation's approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join BCRF in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Visit bcrf.org.