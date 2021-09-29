CNI Joins the Geoverse Partner Program to Help Bridge Digital Divide With Private Network Solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geoverse, a private cellular networks operator, today announced that CNI Sales, Inc., has joined its partner program to leverage the variety of private wireless solutions and deep expertise Geoverse offers to enable better remote learning opportunities and connectivity. CNI creates custom IT solutions with secure, fast and reliable connectivity for the K-12 education market, as well as in the healthcare, commercial and government sectors in the East Coast region.

After evaluating the advantages of LTE and Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), including increased signal reach, connectivity performance, proven security, and seamless mobility, educational institutions are increasingly choosing private wireless networks as their solution to bridging the digital divide and making sure their students stay connected. School districts and communities are seeking solutions that will empower them to provide reliable online access for all their students. Forward-looking planners also realize that, while private cellular networks can enable remote learning, they can also serve as the foundation for smart city initiatives in the future.

“We can combine our ability to quickly roll out high-performance networks funded by these federal stimulus programs, so these opportunities, particularly in the education and municipal sectors, are quite substantial. It’s really a generational opportunity for these communities to get connected and address the digital divide and more,” said Geoverse CEO Rod Nelson.

CNI is now a value-added reseller and system integrator of Geoverse products and services. The company will sell and install locations for Geoverse who adds private LTE cellular as a complementary wireless service to their managed Wi-Fi offerings. Geoverse Director of East Region Channel Sales, Keith R. Jones said, “The end user benefits by having a new wireless network option with lower latency, higher security and larger coverage areas.”

Jim Decker, Account Manager from CNI, commented, “With the availability of private spectrum for LTE and 5G wireless, such as CBRS in the US, CNI believes this is the most profound development since Wi-Fi. This is why we are excited to partner with Geoverse and use their solutions across all industries. With Geoverse’s Private LTE/CBRS offerings, we are able to solve real world problems for Wireless LAN across large spaces in education, transportation, manufacturing, warehouse, smart cities, healthcare, and many more.”

Geoverse designs private network solutions for critical applications using OnGo, a licensed low-band LTE spectrum – a major differentiator in this emerging sector. Together, CNI and Geoverse are focused on the growing traction in the education space, and in the healthcare industry, where leaders are exploring use cases such as real-time telehealth, indoor and outdoor wireless environments, IoT, remote patient care and more.

Scalable connectivity solutions from Geoverse can be used across numerous market verticals including government, education, CRE, healthcare, logistics, and more. Geoverse continues to create relationships with select partners that will offer customers choice and leading innovation tailored to solving customer problems and introducing new opportunity.

For more information on Geoverse and CNI, contact Geoverse at: hello@geoverse.io.

About CNI Sales, Inc.

CNI aligns strategic IT solutions with the goals of unique organizations as a technology and service leader. By helping customers create short- to long-term IT solution roadmaps, their turnkey approach maximizes investment and ensures that IT solutions are on time, in budget, and future-proofed. CNI delivers high-touch service, optimal solutions, and an integrated plan, built to scale to meet any organization’s unique requirements. CNI specializes in Security & Safety to ensure security programs are future-proofed, Integration and Infrastructure to unify communication with seamless connectivity, and Smart Moves, Smart Tech to increase network efficiency, minimize risk and maximize ROI. https://cnisalesinc.com/

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a private cellular networks operator that provides turnkey connectivity solutions for enterprises, property owners, and communities. The company’s private 5G/LTE cellular network offering—based on Citizens broadband radio network (CBRS) and licensed LTE spectrum—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, scalable solution enabling value-added applications and high-performance communications for users and devices. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator in the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI), a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating cellular solutions for enterprises, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io