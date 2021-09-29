Viant Enhances Cookieless Offerings for CPG Advertisers Through Catalina Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and Catalina, a leader in shopper intelligence and omni-channel media solutions, today announced the integration of Catalina’s extensive shopper data into the Adelphic® advertising software, enhancing cookieless targeting, measurement and attribution offerings for CPG advertisers. The integration maps offline and online ad performance to purchases to help marketers track real-time effectiveness of campaigns and enable independent validation of customer purchases.

“Viant continues to identify innovative solutions that enable modern marketers to stay at the forefront of trends, such as intelligent household advertising,” said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. “This partnership with Catalina is intended to help brands and agencies not only reach the right consumers with greater accuracy, but to improve ROI simultaneously.”

Catalina’s 236 million digitally-enabled shopper IDs link media exposures to purchases via Viant’s Household ID, a privacy-friendly solution that uniquely maps and validates consumers to 115 million U.S. households. Catalina’s deterministic purchased-based audiences are integrated into the Adelphic platform, and Catalina’s real-time anonymous campaign data can assist CPG advertisers with in-flight campaign optimization.

“Matching real-world actions with digital marketing efforts is critical for advertisers to understand and improve their efforts in increasing advertising effectiveness and return-on-ad-spend,“ said Brian Dunphy, Senior Vice President of Catalina’s Strategic Partnerships & Channel Sales. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Viant to bring a unified household view to their customers so they can do just that.”

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world’s richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.