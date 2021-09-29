Discover Expands its College Payment Solutions through Partnership with Phood’s Meal Delivery Program

RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover, a leading digital bank and payments company, will be supporting Phood’s new meal delivery program for college students by opening up access to merchants that run on the Discover network. This industry-first partnership will provide a mobile app that allows higher education students to easily sign-up, and load their meal plan and flex plan dollars for use on meal delivery services, such as DoorDash food, groceries and convenience items on demand, and at local restaurants that accept Discover.

Students will use a Phood Discover prepaid card loaded with their campus meal plan, as well as flex plan dollars that can be used for off-campus and delivery purchases, managed through an easy-to-use app. Both physical cards and digital cards will be available. The prepaid card will run on the Discover Global Network. This integrated prepaid payment solution looks to capture a share of U.S. contactless volume which increased more than 152% in the U.S. from 2019 to 2020.

“Discover’s latest step into simplifying payments on a college campus will provide increased food options for students,” said Jason Hanson, senior vice president of global business development at Discover. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, how we order and where we eat food has changed. As they return to campus, students may be excited to eat at restaurants that have been closed for a while or may prefer ordering food rather than sitting in a crowded cafeteria. This new program gives them options while not spending money beyond their existing meal plan.”

“Discover is investing their resources into Phood by providing their expertise in partnerships in the college space to make it easier for campuses to adapt to new channels of revenue and for Phood to reach new customers,” Alex Parmley, chief executive officer at Phood, commented. “We’re excited to be partnering with Discover to shape a new future for the campus industry, and power an entirely new campus experience both on-campus and off.”

Initially, the program will launch at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana and Radford University in Radford, Virginia. Throughout the school year, Phood and Discover will be looking to bring this first of its kind program to college students across the country.

“As students’ tastes and preferences continue to change, Phood will allow students endless possibilities to create variety in campus dining,” said Lucas D. Novotny, senior director of housing and auxiliary services. “Creighton University is looking forward to the partnership with Phood and the extended partnerships with known leaders like Discover and DoorDash, which provide the comfort of outstanding support expected from this innovative opportunity.”

“Combining Discover merchants such as DoorDash, the market leader in food delivery with Phood’s technology and our OneCard program is a natural fit,” said James Perkins, director of university services at Radford University. “Students can use this innovative partnership to use their Phood card for their on-campus meal plan, as well as to receive free delivery with the included DashPass. We see this as an option that students will use frequently on campus and off. The bonus is that it will seamlessly travel home with them during breaks, which is tremendous.”

“RMC is excited about the expanded dining options the Phood and Discover partnership will offer our students both on and off-campus,” said Shaydean Saye, director of residence life at Rocky Mountain College. “This advancement in technology coupled with dining programs across the nation is attractive to our students and families. RMC could not be more thrilled with our new and upcoming partnership with Phood.”

“Discover’s commitment to the world of higher education and the surrounding communities takes into account how the pandemic impacted the need for expanded digital solutions,” added Hanson. “Phood’s app is an example of new modes of payment in the campus setting. Students are returning to campus with new expectations about how they can pay for things while at school, and Discover is eager to support innovations in the campus space.”

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About Phood

Phood transforms the way students and parents interact with services on and off campus over their stay at university. Focused on providing payment integration, Phood establishes their value add in the dining department and will move on to larger spending verticals.