NETSCOUT and Palo Alto Networks Integrate Security Solutions to Mitigate Risk and Increase Service Availability

WESTFORD, Mass. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that their fully integrated security solutions are now available to support security operations centers (SOCs) in detecting, analyzing, and mitigating security threats in complex hybrid environments.

"Integrating NETSCOUT's Arbor Sightline and Arbor Edge Defense solutions with our Cortex XSOAR platform helps our joint customers enhance their security operations with improved detection and mitigation across their entire IT infrastructure," stated Neelima Rustagi, VP Product Management, Palo Alto Networks. "Security and network teams can take advantage of our collaboration to improve their security posture while simplifying complex security workflows and decreasing operating expenses."

Cortex XSOAR helps SOC teams reduce manual cycles, manage alerts across any source, standardize processes with playbooks, enrich incidents with threat intelligence, and automate response for any security use case. NETSCOUT delivers network to service layer visibility into key security indicators of threats and vulnerabilities, plus high-level scalability and the ability to block malicious ingress and egress traffic. Together, the companies are helping customers improve their security operation efficiency with fewer false positives while enhancing their security posture with fewer false negatives.

"Enterprises can benefit from a layered security strategy," stated Tom Raimondi, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, NETSCOUT. "Once informed by Arbor Sightline DDoS incident reports and Omnis AED network edge attack detection, Cortex XSOAR can make enforcement policy changes through any device within the environment to give security teams the flexibility they need. We're pleased to be working with Palo Alto Networks to help our customers reduce security risks through better intelligence."

Cortex XSOAR's integration with Arbor® Sightline and Omnis® AED can be found in the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, which also offers easy deployment of the Arbor Sightline and Omnis AED integrations.

For more information about how NETSCOUT and Palo Alto Networks are collaborating to detect, analyze, and mitigate security threats, please visit NETSCOUT’s Palo Alto Networks partner page.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our Omnis® cybersecurity advanced threat detection and response platform offers comprehensive network visibility, threat detection, highly contextual investigation, and automated mitigation at the network edge. NETSCOUT nGenius® service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor® Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

