Virtu Makes Strategic Investment in ClearList

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearList Holdings, today announced that Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT; “Virtu”) a leading provider of trading solutions and liquidity to the global markets, has become a strategic investor in ClearList.

Other investors in ClearList include GTS, a leading electronic market maker across global financial instruments, Tudor Global Trading, founded by legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones, and David “Tiger” Williams, founder of Williams Trading.

Together with GTS, the Virtu investment brings together on behalf of ClearList, two of the largest global electronic equity market makers in the world.

Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu, said, “ We have been watching with interest the overall development of the private markets and in particular the successful development of ClearList. We are very impressed with the technology and trading expertise ClearList brings to the primary and secondary markets for private companies. The ClearList offering, including the ClearList ATS and its trading platform, will help bring an improved level of liquidity, transparency and efficiency to the private markets.”

Ari Rubenstein, co-founder & CEO of GTS and Chairman of ClearList, said, “ We are delighted to partner with Virtu and welcome their additional market making expertise and broad global footprint. Responsible, professional market makers are the core of healthy markets and the powerful combination of GTS and Virtu brings ClearList an unprecedented offering to the private markets.”

Bill White, CEO of ClearList, said, “ We are excited to have Virtu as part of the ClearList team. I know many members of their team and they have a superb offering in market making and execution services. They join an all-star line-up of trading and investment experts at ClearList who are some of the most innovative and forward-thinking leaders in our industry.”

ClearList continues to innovate and is helping to bring the best of the public markets to the private markets, through its end-to-end capital markets solutions that include primary offerings, secondary trading and cap table management for private companies.

Investments in private, unregistered securities involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. An investment in private company securities is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk as well as the potential loss of your entire investment. Private company securities are also highly illiquid and there is no guarantee that a market will develop for such securities, including on the ClearList Alternative Trading System. There is also no guarantee that any private placement will be publicly listed through a direct listing or Initial Public Offering. You should be aware that each investment also carries its own specific risks and that you should complete your own independent due diligence regarding the investment including obtaining additional information, opinions, financial projections, and legal or other investment advice.

About ClearList

The ClearList group of integrated companies includes: ClearList LLC (the “ClearList ATS”), Member: FINRA & SIPC; ClearList Securities LLC, Member: FINRA & SIPC, ClearList Technologies LLC, and ClearList TRAX, LLC, an SEC Registered Transfer Agent. ClearList is democratizing the Equities Marketplace for Private Companies. For more information, please visit www.clearlist.com.