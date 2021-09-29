Patriot Growth Insurance Services Expands Property & Casualty Capabilities with Addition of Florida-based Southern Insurance

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Southern Insurance to the Patriot platform. The partnership with Southern Insurance expands Patriot’s existing property & casualty insurance capabilities and further supports the platform within the Florida marketplace.

Southern Insurance, a full-service independent P&C agency formed in 2008, provides comprehensive commercial and personal lines coverages. The business is led by Tom Johnson with a dynamic team of 15 employees that are based in Clermont, Florida. Southern Insurance offers a customized approach for its clients’ insurance needs, ranging from home and auto insurance to workers’ compensation and product liability insurance.

“ Since we opened our doors, we’ve been helping clients find the best products, rates, and services,” said Tom Johnson. “ Out of all the options to support our ongoing growth, we have found Patriot’s entrepreneurial network, culture and deep resources to be the perfect match for our agency. Our ability to continue as a partner and maintain our leadership locally made this an ideal match, and we’ve enjoyed working with the entire team already.”

Southern Insurance will become an integral part of Patriot’s Jacksonville-based Shapiro Insurance Group (“SIG”) platform, under the leadership of Joel Shapiro. Southern Insurance is the fourth SIG platform partnership announced since Shapiro Insurance Group joined Patriot in November 2019.

“ We are thrilled to add Southern Insurance to our growing family. Their extensive expertise and high level of service will immediately expand our reach and fortify our relationships throughout the Florida marketplace,” said Joel Shapiro, President of SIG. “ We value partnerships like Southern Insurance, where our culture and strategic priorities are so closely aligned.”

“ We’re excited to welcome Southern’s wonderful employees and clients to Patriot as we expand our leadership in the region. Tom and his team share our vision and goals, making them an ideal partner,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “ We continue to search for passionate, driven and engaged agency partners like Southern, to share best practices and benefit from collaboration opportunities across Patriot’s platform.”

The Southern Insurance partnership is Patriot’s first transaction since its recently announced recapitalization led by GI Partners, with continued investment by Summit Partners and Patriot management.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its second year of operation, Patriot was ranked in the top-40 largest insurance brokers in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,100 employees operating in 85 locations across 18 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.