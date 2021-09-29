ChromaDex Partners with Sinopharm Xingsha for Cross-Border Sales of Tru Niagen® into Mainland China

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) announced today a partnership with Sinopharm Xingsha Pharmaceuticals (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (“Sinopharm Xingsha”) to conduct cross-border sales of Tru Niagen® in mainland China. Sinopharm Xingsha is a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group, with businesses including pharmaceutical manufacturing, marketing and distribution of drugs, and food supplements and healthcare products. It is the main platform of Sinopharm Group for food supplements and healthcare products. Sinopharm Group is a large healthcare group directly under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council, with a full value chain in the industry covering R&D, manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail chains, healthcare, engineering services, exhibitions and conferences, international business and financial services. Sinopharm Xingsha and ChromaDex will also collaborate to secure Health Food Registration in China.

Tru Niagen® is one of America’s top-selling brands for boosting NAD+ levels and healthy aging. The percentage of people in China over the age of 50 reached 32.8% in 2020 and is expected to reach 45.2% by 2040, according to United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs data. The 2020 Chinese Census and National Bureau of Statistics of China estimate that more than 260 million people in China are over the age of 60.

“We are honored and proud to be working with Sinopharm Xingsha and believe this partnership positions ChromaDex as an important player in addressing age-related health issues for the people of China,” said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried.

Tru Niagen® is currently available for sale to Chinese consumers on several cross-border marketplaces including T-mall, JD, WeChat, and Kaola. It is also available in over 200 Watsons stores in Hong Kong and Macau.

Tru Niagen® is the flagship consumer brand featuring Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside or NR). Niagen® is the world’s most efficient NAD+ precursor on the market, particularly over NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide). Supplementation with Niagen® is backed by 13 published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. Niagen® has achieved regulatory acceptance by the world’s four leading regulatory bodies: the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, the European Commission, and the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of Australia.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen® as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen® available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

