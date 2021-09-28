Warby Parker Announces Update Regarding Conversion of Shares of Class B Common Stock to Shares of Class A Common Stock

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warby Parker Inc. (the “Company”), a founder-led direct-to-consumer eyewear brand, today announced that, as of September 28, 2021, the Company had 111.5 million shares of Common Stock outstanding, consisting of 92.5 million shares of Class A common stock and 19.0 million shares of Class B common stock (collectively, the “Common Stock”).

Only shares of Class A common stock will be listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading of shares of Class A common stock is expected to commence tomorrow, September 29, 2021. Each outstanding share of Class B common stock is convertible, at any time, at the option of the holder, into one share of Class A common stock.

The Company has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission that registers for resale shares of the Company's Class A common stock and that was declared effective on September 17, 2021. A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website or via the investor relations page on Warby Parker’s website at investors.warbyparker.com under the “SEC Filings” section.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 with a mission to inspire and impact the world with vision, purpose, and style–without charging a premium for it. Headquartered in New York City, the co-founder-led lifestyle brand pioneers ideas, designs products, and develops technologies that help people see, from designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts, to eye exams and vision tests available online and in more than 145 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Warby Parker aims to demonstrate that businesses can scale, become profitable, and do good in the world. Ultimately, the brand believes in vision for all, which is why for every pair of glasses or sunglasses sold, they distribute a pair to someone in need through their Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. To date, Warby Parker has worked alongside its nonprofit partners to distribute more than eight million glasses to people in need.

