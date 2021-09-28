National Urban League and Experian Launch Partnership to Support Financial Inclusion and Credit Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Urban League and Experian North America today announced the launch of a new partnership to further the mission of financial inclusion and empowerment for all. National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial and Experian North America Chief Executive Officer Craig Boundy shared the news during the opening day of National Urban League’s first all-virtual Conference.

“The racial credit gap is a major barrier to Black entrepreneurship, homeownership and wealth-building,” said National Urban League’s Morial. “By utilizing a more inclusive credit-scoring model and offering other financial services, this innovative partnership will help put Black business owners, homeowners and job-seekers on a more equal footing, building stronger communities and a stronger economy.”

Through this partnership, Experian is providing National Urban League Young Professionals – a community-based volunteer auxiliary comprised of young professionals ages 21-40 – and those enrolled in one of 12 Urban League Entrepreneurship Centers with free access to their Experian consumer credit report and FICO® Score, along with the ability to potentially increase their credit scores instantly with Experian Boost™. Experian will also be offering small business tools, services, and educational content.

Based on a more inclusive credit-scoring model, Experian Boost can boost credit scores to reflect a more accurate payment history by factoring in utility bills, cellphone bills and video streaming services.

“Access to credit enables consumers the chance to reach their goals. We know that some have faced more obstacles than others through no fault of their own. Whether it’s buying a home, a car, or access to credit itself at a more affordable rate, everyone deserves the chance to achieve financial health and we’re excited this new partnership will facilitate these opportunities,” said Boundy.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. The partnership is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

About National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 91 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.