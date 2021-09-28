Amazon Adds More to Halo—Introducing Halo View, Halo Fitness, and Halo Nutrition

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)— Amazon announced expansions to Amazon Halo with three new additions to the Halo family: Halo View, a new health tracker with an AMOLED color display for at-a-glance access to Halo health metrics; Halo Fitness, a new service with hundreds of studio-quality workout classes; and Halo Nutrition, a new experience to help build healthy eating habits. Halo View comes bundled with a full year of Halo membership for just $79.99, and will ship in time for the holidays. Learn more at www.amazon.com/Halo-View.

“Customers tell us Halo is having a meaningful impact on their lives, offering important insights and tools they need to meet their health goals,” said Melissa Cha, vice president, Amazon Halo. “We’re excited to add even more to Halo, with new experiences to help members work out and nourish their bodies, plus Halo View—a new fitness tracker that adds a display, lowers the price, and comes bundled with a full year of Halo membership included for just $79.99. These new additions are a significant step forward in our mission to offer a great value service that’s always getting better, and enable customers to better understand their health.”

Amazon Halo View—Build a Healthier Lifestyle, Right from Your Wrist

Halo View is purpose-built to connect customers to Halo health metrics, helping keep them motivated and on-track throughout the day. Featuring a vibrant AMOLED color display with haptic feedback, Halo View offers easy access to activity, sleep scores, blood oxygen levels, live workout tracking, text and move notifications, and more. Its sleek capsule includes multiple sensors to provide highly accurate information to power Halo health insights, with an optical sensor to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen, a skin temperature sensor, and an accelerometer. Halo View is lightweight, comfortable, and swim-proof, with up to seven days of battery life, and can fully charge in under 90 minutes. It comes in three stylish sport band colors—Active Black, Sage Green, and Lavender Dream—with additional accessory band options also available.

Halo Fitness—Hundreds of New, Immersive Workouts

Halo Fitness offers customers hundreds of exclusive, studio-quality workouts for all fitness levels that are led by popular Halo coaches, including Michael Hildebrand, Elena Cheung, and Elizabeth Andrews, and trusted industry experts such as physical therapist Dr. Jen Fraboni, founder of the Mobility Method, and Francheska Martinez, a specialist in bodyweight and mobility training. At launch, Halo members can choose from cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, and mobility classes, with new content rolling out regularly. Integration with Halo View or Halo Band allows members to see real time fitness metrics such as heart rate and heart rate intensity zone as an on-display overlay, so they can train smarter and optimize every workout. Halo Fitness joins the extensive library of premium fitness content already available from brands including rē•spin by Halle Berry, Orangetheory Fitness, and SWEAT, giving members even more workout options to fit their individual goals.

Halo Nutrition—Time-Saving Tools to Eat Healthier

Diet is a critical part of overall well-being, and the new Halo Nutrition experience is designed to support members in building healthy eating habits they can sustain. Halo Nutrition features personalized, time-saving tools to discover delicious, nutrient-rich recipes or plan out a week of healthful eating. Members can customize their experience to account for specific allergies and preferences, build a tailored meal plan, or select from one of seven pre-curated menus: classic, keto, Mediterranean, Nordic, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian. Members can also browse a library of more than 500 recipes from partners including WW, Lifesum, and Whole Foods Market, and easily add ingredients and groceries they need for their meal plan to their existing Alexa Shopping list—streamlining all grocery needs into one place.

Amazon Halo—One Service, Many Benefits

Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition are the latest additions to Amazon’s Halo membership, which is available to Halo View and Halo Band customers via the Halo app, and already includes:

Discover: An ever-expanding catalog of workouts, sleep resources, nutrition programs, mindfulness exercises, and meditations created by Halo experts, as well as experts from 8fit, Aaptiv, American Heart Association, Exhale On Demand, Headspace, Julian Treasure, Mayo Clinic, Openfit, P.volve, Russell Wilson, Relax Melodies, and more. Over 150 programs are designed to drive useful discoveries, like if a lower temperature aids sleep, if yoga stretches contribute to a lower heart rate, or if a program of strength training reduces body fat percentage.

An ever-expanding catalog of workouts, sleep resources, nutrition programs, mindfulness exercises, and meditations created by Halo experts, as well as experts from 8fit, Aaptiv, American Heart Association, Exhale On Demand, Headspace, Julian Treasure, Mayo Clinic, Openfit, P.volve, Russell Wilson, Relax Melodies, and more. Over 150 programs are designed to drive useful discoveries, like if a lower temperature aids sleep, if yoga stretches contribute to a lower heart rate, or if a program of strength training reduces body fat percentage. Body: Medical research shows that body fat percentage is a better measure of overall health than weight or body mass index alone, but tools that measure this can be expensive or difficult to access. Using computer vision (CV) and machine learning (ML), Amazon Halo enables customers to measure their body fat percentage from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Body is as accurate as methods a doctor would use, nearly twice as accurate as at-home smart scales, and has been clinically validated by Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Massachusetts General Hospital. Learn more about the Body feature.

Medical research shows that body fat percentage is a better measure of overall health than weight or body mass index alone, but tools that measure this can be expensive or difficult to access. Using computer vision (CV) and machine learning (ML), Amazon Halo enables customers to measure their body fat percentage from the comfort and privacy of their own home. Body is as accurate as methods a doctor would use, nearly twice as accurate as at-home smart scales, and has been clinically validated by Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Massachusetts General Hospital. Learn more about the Body feature. Activity: Informed by American Heart Association physical activity guidelines and the latest medical research, Amazon Halo awards points weekly, based on the intensity and duration of movement, not just the number of steps taken.

Informed by American Heart Association physical activity guidelines and the latest medical research, Amazon Halo awards points weekly, based on the intensity and duration of movement, not just the number of steps taken. Movement Health: Improving physical movement helps prepare the body to handle the demands of everyday life. Using just a smartphone camera and the Halo app, Movement Health uses CV and ML to assess mobility, stability, and posture, then recommends a custom program of corrective exercises.

Improving physical movement helps prepare the body to handle the demands of everyday life. Using just a smartphone camera and the Halo app, Movement Health uses CV and ML to assess mobility, stability, and posture, then recommends a custom program of corrective exercises. Sleep: The health benefits of consistently good sleep are well documented. Amazon Halo uses motion, heart rate, and temperature to measure time asleep and time awake; time spent in the various phases of sleep, including deep, light, and REM; and skin temperature while sleeping.

The health benefits of consistently good sleep are well documented. Amazon Halo uses motion, heart rate, and temperature to measure time asleep and time awake; time spent in the various phases of sleep, including deep, light, and REM; and skin temperature while sleeping. Tone: The globally accepted definition of health includes physical, social, and emotional well-being. Tone uses ML to analyze energy and positivity in a customer’s voice so they can better understand how they may sound to others, which can help improve their communication and relationships. Learn more about the Tone feature.

The globally accepted definition of health includes physical, social, and emotional well-being. Tone uses ML to analyze energy and positivity in a customer’s voice so they can better understand how they may sound to others, which can help improve their communication and relationships. Learn more about the Tone feature. Alexa for Halo: Customers can connect their Alexa to Halo, giving them the ability to simply ask for updates on their health and wellness information—including activity score, sleep quality, body composition—from an Alexa-enabled device. Just ask, “Alexa, how did I sleep last night?” or “Alexa, how many activity points do I have?”

Privacy by Design

Privacy is foundational, and multiple layers of privacy and security are built into Halo hardware and the service to keep data safe and in customers’ control. Plus, all Halo health data is encrypted in transit and at rest in the cloud, and customers can download or delete their Halo health data at any time directly from the Halo app. Halo View also offers customers the ability to PIN-protect access to on-device Halo health data. Learn more about Amazon Halo privacy features.

Pricing and Availability

Halo View comes bundled with one year of Halo membership for just $79.99, and will start shipping in time for the holidays. You can sign up to be notified when Halo View is available at www.amazon.com/Halo-View. Customers have more choices than ever in picking a band to fit their style: Sport bands are available in 15 colors starting at $14.99 each, in addition to fabric bands in eight colors, leather bands in tan and black, and metal band options, which are all $29.99 each.

Halo Fitness content will start rolling out to members in the Halo app later this year, with live personalized fitness metrics coming next year. Halo Nutrition will be available in January 2022. Both Halo Fitness and Halo Nutrition are included as part of the Halo membership.

About Amazon

