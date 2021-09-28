World’s First Video-Based Devotional App Invites Users to Help Write the Story of Tome

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creators of Tome, the world’s first video-based devotional app, have launched a Kickstarter campaign to invite users into the process of molding the app’s content and impacting a culture that needs Jesus now more than ever.

Offering an immersive experience in hopes of transforming individuals’ time in Scripture and encouraging regular Bible reading, Tome provides originally curated videos, ranging from five to seven minutes, to enhance devotional time and meet people where they are at in their faith and lifestyle. Designed for the skeptic, the frustrated, the curious, the artist, the influencer, the lonely, the thinker – Tome is made for all.

“Kickstarter is our invitation to users to help us fund our third season of content. Our vision is to bring them in to tell even more unexpected stories, create more unique devotions on subjects that matter most to the people we serve,” said Tome Co-founder Chris Heaslip. “Our only limit is our imagination and that is why we need people to join Kickstarter so together we can dream bigger and change the world, one bite-sized video at a time.”

Understanding the importance of addressing the most felt needs of people today across multiple generations, the Tome daily devotional videos equip users with practical information that offers an unfiltered look into living a Christian life in the modern world while pointing them to specific Scripture that directly applies to the category with which they want to engage.

"So many of our personal routines – including spiritual habits – have been disrupted over the past 18 months,” added Tome Co-founder Troy Pollock. “What was once a discipline of going to work, dining out at a favorite restaurant, or attending a place of worship quickly changed. Remote working replaced in-office working, DoorDash brought our favorite restaurant to us but there was no comparable digital experience for people to engage with scripture on a daily basis. This broke my heart,” said Pollock. “We began wrestling with this idea of how we could leverage 21st-century technology to meet people where they're at with biblical content that's relevant and personal to their situation.”

Tome will release new content in “seasons” with the first, entitled “Pain to Power,” releasing Nov. 8. During each season, a video will be pushed to the app daily, walking users through a study of Scripture. Season One will bring nearly 180 authentic videos led by guides who come from a variety of backgrounds including celebrities, athletes, faith leaders, theologians and everyday people of faith as well – each offering wisdom through their unique perspectives. All individuals who join the Kickstarter campaign will be invited to participate in a unique opportunity of helping Tome develop its third season.

“When we build a season, we start with a core idea that serves as the foundation. Then we choose a verse or passage that supports our concept and build everything else from there,” said Heaslip. “We can’t wait to see what our Kickstarter campaign participants come up with as they have the opportunity to speak into concepts, ideas, verses – and even set design. As we build out the idea they will receive surveys and updates to stay involved in the entire creation process.”

The app leverages today’s faith leaders and cultural influencers serving as guides to share their emotional journeys and bring deep understanding and knowledge that is honest and relatable to users. They are more than just storytellers but also function as friends, mentors and confidants to the Tome community.

“Your experience with the Bible should be your favorite experience of your day,” said Josh Hesami, Head of Film at Tome. “Some of us may be further along in our faith journey but the reality is that we are all on a similar path.”

As part of the Kickstarter campaign, users can subscribe to the app for $5 per month – half the price of the typical subscription – and have a direct influence on the content and subjects highlighted in the videos. When users back the campaign, they are provided special access to a variety of custom Tome merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, black marble coffee mugs, beanies, trucker hats, enamel pins and canvas tote bags.

To join the Kickstarter campaign and experience devotionals like never before through the Tome app, visit https://tomeapp.com/.

