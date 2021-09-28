MONAT® Global Introduces MONAT BODY CARE

MONAT BODY CARE™ is a comprehensive collection of luxury skincare products designed to renew, repair and refine—revealing radiant, healthy-looking skin from head to toe. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy aging innovator MONAT Global Corp (MONAT) has expanded its portfolio of naturally based and scientifically backed products with the introduction of MONAT BODY CARE™: a comprehensive collection of luxury skincare products designed to renew, repair and refine—revealing radiant, healthy-looking skin from head to toe.

“Healthy aging innovation is at the core of who we are as a company,” said Ray Urdaneta, MONAT Co-Founder and CEO. “As we’ve moved beyond haircare and successfully established ourselves as a leader in anti-aging skincare, the natural next step is to bring what we’ve learned about skincare for the face to the rest of the body.”

Just shy of the brand’s seven-year anniversary, the MONAT BODY CARE™ launch marks MONAT’s fourth category expansion in prestige beauty, preceded by successful haircare, skincare and wellness franchises that have driven the brand’s evolution from social selling startup to one of Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Companies in America, sold to approximately 3MM VIP clients worldwide.

MONAT will launch into the body care market with five products designed to harness the natural anti-aging power of revitalizing botanical oils, nutrient-rich exotic fruits, plant-based stem cells, and probiotics. The collection, developed using ingredients that are clinically tested and approved by dermatologists and ophthalmologists, includes:

Moisturize & Replenish Body Wash: A nourishing and invigorating cleansing experience that soothes and replenishes with proprietary surfactant REJUVATERIC AMS™, Vitamin B3, rose water, and beetroot extracts.

A nourishing and invigorating cleansing experience that soothes and replenishes with proprietary surfactant REJUVATERIC AMS™, Vitamin B3, rose water, and beetroot extracts. Exfoliate & Refine Body Polish: A gentle gel exfoliant infused with volcanic pumice and superfruit extracts that smooths away dead and rough areas, refining and revealing skin’s natural radiance.

A gentle gel exfoliant infused with volcanic pumice and superfruit extracts that smooths away dead and rough areas, refining and revealing skin’s natural radiance. Hydrate & Repair Body Serum: A highly concentrated body serum featuring hyaluronic acid, squalene, and vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum that instantly hydrates, improves tone, and promotes younger-looking skin.

A highly concentrated body serum featuring hyaluronic acid, squalene, and vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum that instantly hydrates, improves tone, and promotes younger-looking skin. Smooth & Renew Body Lotion: An indulgent blend including fruit, coffee, kangaroo paw extracts, and shea butter that plumps, firms, and softens, leaving skin looking renewed and radiant.

An indulgent blend including fruit, coffee, kangaroo paw extracts, and shea butter that plumps, firms, and softens, leaving skin looking renewed and radiant. Silky & Soothing Hand Cream: A soothing protective cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter that deeply moisturizes and combats dryness for silky-soft hands.

As with all MONAT products, MONAT BODY CARE™ is naturally based, vegan, and animal friendly. The company’s product development is led by Chief Scientific Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, skincare, science and health.

Consumers can purchase MONAT BODY CARE™ through a MONAT Market Partner and MONATGlobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty brand, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in its U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish, Polish, Spanish, and Lithuanian markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial