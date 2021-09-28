Skyway Capital Markets Advises CellSite Solutions on Investment From Fort Point Capital

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce that Fort Point Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm, has invested in a new platform, CellSite Solutions, LLC (“CellSite,” or the “Company”), in partnership with the Company’s management team. Skyway Capital Markets served as the exclusive investment banker to CellSite for this transaction.

Based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, CellSite is an industry leading provider of telecom infrastructure asset refurbishment and related services. The Company’s offerings include custom modification and refurbishment of telecom shelters, equipment installation, site planning and design, as well as other maintenance and repair services. The Company will continue to be led by Carter Kramer and Chris Wiese, who co-founded CellSite in 2010, operating as its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively.

"My experience working with the Skyway Capital Markets team as advisors to our transaction was extraordinary," said Carter Kramer, Founder, President and CEO of CellSite. "Skyway helped us find the right partner who is strategically and culturally aligned to take full advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities within our markets. Skyway's insightful positioning of the Company and well-constructed competitive process helped investors fully appreciate the Company's growth and momentum. Skyway provided guidance for our management team throughout the process and was instrumental to achieving a successful outcome."

“The team at Skyway did an excellent job of guiding CellSite as their investment banking advisor through this process. Great representation is incredibly valuable in today’s unique M&A environment. I was highly impressed at how smooth and issue-free the transaction went to closing,” said Fort Point Capital Partner Paul Lipson. “We are excited to partner with Carter Kramer, Chris Wiese and the rest of the management team to support the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Skyway Capital Markets Senior Managing Director, Michael Faraone, commented, “We are so excited to see what the future holds for CellSite Solutions and Fort Point Capital together. It’s highly rewarding when we are able to connect great clients with great investors.”

Skyway Capital Markets, LLC is a leading M&A advisor to family-owned middle-market businesses.

The Skyway Capital Markets transaction team included:

Michael Faraone, Senior Managing Director

Andrew Fenton, Managing Director

Michael Devine, Managing Director

About Skyway Capital Markets

Skyway Capital Markets is a market-leading, award winning boutique investment bank that works with middle market companies, public and private, through customized financial advisory services including corporate finance, capital raises, public and private offerings, mergers & acquisitions, fairness opinions, restructurings, and recapitalizations. Skyway Capital Markets is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.skywaycapitalmarkets.com.

About CellSite Solutions, LLC

CellSite Solutions is a leading provider of telecommunications equipment and services, including site installation and maintenance to telecommunications companies of all types and sizes. We offer the largest selection of quality used and surplus telecommunications infrastructure equipment in the country. CellSite Solutions is able to install, service, and maintain equipment that meets or exceeds industry standards. Our field technicians are capable of working with the newest high-tech equipment, as well as older or even obsolete equipment that requires additional knowledge and care. For additional information, please visit www.cellsitesolutions.com.

About Fort Point Capital

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Fort Point Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market, service-oriented companies in partnership with strong management teams. Please contact Fort Point at (617) 303-2444 or visit www.fortpointcapital.com.