New Flyer to Offer Allison Transmission’s Next Generation eGen Flex Electric Hybrid Propulsion System beginning in January 2022

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced that New Flyer Industries Canada ULC and New Flyer of America Inc. (together “New Flyer”) will begin offering eGen Flex in early 2022, Allison’s next generation electric hybrid propulsion solution. New Flyer is North America’s largest transit bus manufacturer and a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers.

Allison’s eGen Flex system is capable of full electric drive for up to 10 miles. Ideal for transit bus and motor coach applications, eGen Flex can eliminate engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers, in dense pedestrian areas, and in zero emission zones and bus depots, leading to a quieter and healthier environment.

“Since 1977 we have proudly partnered with Allison Transmission on the development of innovative solutions to help advance North American mobility,” said Jennifer McNeill, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at New Flyer. “With the eGen Flex electric hybrid system, we continue to build on a foundation of safe, sustainable and efficient transit buses. Together with Allison Transmission, we are working to reduce emissions, reduce noise pollution, and improve air quality in communities across North America.”

The eGen Flex system improves fuel economy by up to 25% versus a conventional clean diesel bus, and has the ability to operate accessories such as air conditioning and electric heat at optimal efficiency with clean electric power. Moving these accessories to electric power reduces the strain on the engine, reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs over the vehicle’s lifetime. This further reduces dependence on fossil fuels, while delivering increased uptime. Allison’s next generation electric hybrid system offers revolutionary capabilities and fully electric propulsion when customers need it, without the added infrastructure requirements of full electrification.

“Allison’s eGen Flex system provides fleets with a revolutionary solution that reduces their carbon footprint through an improved emissions profile and reduced fuel consumption,” said Branden Harbin, Executive Director of Global Marketing at Allison Transmission. “The eGen Flex enables transit fleets to evaluate electric capability and their electric range needs, while still having the peace of mind of a diesel range extender, whether needed for longer routes, unplanned congestion on routes, or an inability to recharge due to power grid challenges.”

eGen Flex will be offered in multiple configurations based on fleet torque requirements, as well as CertPlus model configurations for sale in California Air Resources Board (CARB)-adopting states. Since 2003, Allison has delivered more than 9,000 electric hybrid propulsion systems globally. These systems have accumulated nearly 2.6 billion miles, saving more than 305 million gallons of fuel, and preventing 3.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.