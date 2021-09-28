WWP Beauty Achieves Global Sustainability Rating, Launches Beauty Rebirth Recycling Program and Receives SA8000 Certification in its Wholly Owned Manufacturing Facility

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWP Beauty, a world-class, full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, is pleased to announce it has achieved three major milestones in strengthening its sustainability strategy and company-wide commitment to building a more sustainable, clean and inclusive future. The company has recently been awarded a Silver Rating from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. WWP Beauty is also one of the first companies to launch a Beauty Rebirth Recycling Program in partnership with Pact Collective, a nonprofit collective with a mission to reduce beauty packaging waste. Additionally, WWP Beauty’s wholly owned tube factory, Suzhou, has received its SA8000 certification, representing its commitment to social accountability and implementation of best practices in its factories.

WWP Beauty’s achievement of a Silver Rating from EcoVadis means that the company scores in the top 25 percent globally of EcoVadis-rated companies based on a variety of sustainability criteria. The assessment tool provides detailed insight into a companies’ performance in four key areas: environment, ethics, labor and human rights and sustainable procurement performance. WWP Beauty joins a global network of over 75,000 rated companies in over 160 countries, who are committed to sustainable business practices.

Additionally, WWP Beauty’s new Beauty Rebirth Recycling Program, created in partnership with Pact Collective, educates and provides employees and visitors a convenient way to properly recycle hard-to-recycle beauty packaging, so that everyone can make more informed sustainability decisions. Pact Collective’s goal is finding the highest and best use for the recycled beauty packaging, giving it a new life, further integrating sustainability into WWP Beauty’s DNA.

“At WWP Beauty, we are continuously working towards implementing sustainability as a full-service approach, not just in our product offerings, but also holistically throughout our entire supply chain including our offices and factories. Reducing our environmental footprint, developing sustainable products, creating further transparency and aligning ourselves with impactful sustainability initiatives are represented in these recent milestones and achievements,” said Josh Kirschbaum, WWP Beauty CEO. “We are incredibly proud to achieve our SA8000 certification and the prestigious EcoVadis Silver rating in recognition of our efforts, as well as becoming one of the first beauty packaging suppliers to launch a Beauty Rebirth Recycling Program with Pact Collective, further reducing waste in the beauty industry. All of these initiatives and partnerships further our mission of building a future that is clean, inclusive and sustainable.”

As part of its overall global sustainability strategy, WWP Beauty continues to deliver innovative beauty solutions that will create more sustainable outcome for its customers and employees, ultimately creating a better environment for all. The company’s most recent sustainable offerings across multiple beauty categories include: renewable, plastic-free packaging, refillable packaging, and fully-recyclable solutions with mono-material designs like glass and PCR that result in reduced material usage and less waste.

About WWP Beauty

WWP Beauty is committed to developing future-focused, sustainable solutions for the global beauty industry through close collaboration, exceptional agility, and unparalleled scale. The company’s full-service offering of formula, packaging and accessories, paired with their in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to stand out as the source for everything beauty. Through a worldwide team of beauty experts that span across North America, EMEA and APAC, WWP Beauty offers their customers global support at the local level. To learn more, visit our website at www.wwpbeauty.com.