Ryan Seacrest Signs New Contract With iHeartMedia to Continue Through 2025

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia announced today that it has signed a new contract with Ryan Seacrest, the nationally-celebrated media and entertainment entrepreneur, radio personality, television host and producer and unmatched creative talent. The three-year contract extends through December 31, 2025, during which time Seacrest will celebrate 30 years as one of the most recognized and respected names not just within iHeartMedia, but throughout the entire media and entertainment industry.

Seacrest first started his career as a teenager with iHeartMedia in Atlanta at 94.1 WSTR (FM) before going on to work in Los Angeles at 98.7, which eventually led to other radio and hosting opportunities. Since then, Seacrest has built a reputation as one of media’s most trusted voices, cultivating a genuine connection – and powerful relationships – with consumers, advertisers, and America’s biggest stars, and is a true brand ambassador for iHeartMedia. Under the agreement, Seacrest will continue in his role as one of the core personalities across all iHeartRadio platforms, hosting and producing his #1 Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, the nationally-syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” and “American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.” Seacrest will also continue to work closely with both Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman and President, COO and CFO Rich Bressler, providing input into the company’s major initiatives and hosting several tentpole events, including the iconic two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival; New York City’s annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball holiday concert with today’s top artists performing their #1 hits; and more.

“Continuing my relationship with iHeartMedia was a no-brainer,” said Seacrest. “Thirty years speed by when you love what you do. I get to live out my dream every day by interacting with our listeners and hearing their stories. Thank you to Bob and Rich and the entire iHeartMedia team for continuing to support us and grow with us. And a special thank you to my on-air crew, the best team in radio, for making the show work seamlessly every day.”

“We are honored to continue working with Ryan, who has consistently delighted audiences both digitally and in-person with his knowledge, energy and trustworthiness,” said Rich Bressler. “Ryan is truly unique in the world of entertainment, with a keen eye for business and the talent to match. His impact is unparalleled, and we congratulate him on nearly three decades as part of the iHeartMedia family!”

Seacrest’s deal was negotiated by Jeff Refold, COO and CFO of Ryan Seacrest Enterprises, and Jonathan West at Latham & Watkins LLP.

