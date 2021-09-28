The 2nd APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition Opens for Registration

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a key initiative for APEC Women Connect, The 2nd APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition kicks off today and is open for registration (Registration Link) until October 17. The competition is organized by the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), APEC Women Connect, DHgate, and co-organized by APEC CBET (Cross-Border E-Commerce Training). The event is aimed at encouraging women to utilize digital tools in reshaping international trade and fulfilling their dreams of becoming future entrepreneurs.

The rise of female entrepreneurship has the power to contribute significantly to social prosperity, foster gender equality, reduce poverty, and promote economic inclusion. This global campaign aspires to motivate more women to realize their entrepreneurial dreams through digital platforms. Another objective is to inspire women to unleash their potential in achieving inclusive growth.

All participants will participate in a one-month e-commerce challenge, among which the top sellers will be rewarded with a DHgate Affiliate Partnership Bonus of up to US $2,000. These top sellers will be invited to submit their entrepreneurship stories, which will then be reviewed by a judging panel, and in the interim, published online for public voting. The winners will be rewarded with a bonus of up to US $2,000 under four award titles including Champion, Runner-Up, Third Place, and Best Newcomer. In addition, the Top 10 finalists will receive corresponding bonuses and award certificates as part of the competition. For more details regarding this year’s competition rules and schedule, please visit here.

The first Women Connect ‘Her Power’ Entrepreneurship Competition last year engaged and encouraged millions of people worldwide through public voting and online campaigns. Anna Davidson, a digital marketer from the UK, Marianne R. Vega, a young secondhand automobile seller from Mexico, and Dominique Queenie, a cross border e-commerce expert from the US, were named as the Champion, 1st Runner-Up, and 2nd Runner-Up respectively, as decided by the judges and the result of public voting.

Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHgate, “Women have longed for opportunities in the workplace and entrepreneurial area. Today, digitalization trends bring more diversity and possibilities and create a more gender-inclusive world. As Co-Convenor of ABAC Economic Empowerment Task Force at APEC Business Advisory Council, I am excited to finally see the opening of this competition. It can be a stage for women desiring a chance to engage and shine in the booming digital economy. I truly look forward to seeing more true entrepreneurs after last year’s competition!”

For more details regarding the award-winning stories, please visit: https://comresult-womenconncet.dhgate.com/

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2020, DHgate served more than 36 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.3 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 25 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.