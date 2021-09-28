Stockperks Launches Shareholder Perks Programs for Three Leading Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stockperks, the first platform to seamlessly connect public companies with their retail investors, today announced the launch of shareholder perks for three leading companies. The addition of perks from SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) and Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) represents an exciting opportunity for these companies to engage, recognize and communicate with their individual investors year-round.

“We are excited to be working with SmileDirectClub, iRobot, Delek and other leading public companies to offer innovative shareholder perks to their retail shareholders for the first time. We applaud our partners for being thought leaders in the investor relations space,” said Agnies Watson, President and Co-founder of Stockperks. “At Stockperks, our goal is to provide a new, ongoing engagement model for companies and retail investors. The retail investment community is larger than many realize and continues to grow rapidly. Stockperks facilitates and simplifies retail investor strategies for investor relations officers,” added Watson.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing the way companies connect and communicate with their retail shareholder base. Our app is the first of its kind and allows companies to build engagement and loyalty via curated perks while providing a communications channel and improving insight into a rapidly growing and valuable audience.