Mexican Actor Diego Boneta and Skrill Money Transfer Connect Family and Friends in US

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading digital wallet Skrill USA will collaborate with TV and movie icon Diego Boneta to demonstrate the ease of staying connected with friends and family overseas through Skrill Money Transfer. The Mexican-born star of Netflix’s hit Spanish-language musical biopic Luis Miguel: The Series is teaming up with sister Natalia, brother Santiago, and adopted dog Akila Cabrona – all together for the first time to represent the zero-fee1 international money transfer service.

Skrill Money Transfer’s ease of use is highlighted in the campaign’s central promotional piece, an upcoming TV commercial that follows Boneta in a series of seamless transitions as he moves from an urban setting in the U.S. to the warmth and welcome of Mexico – with his siblings and Akila, a star in her own right with 34.5K+ Instagram followers, joining him along the way. The family-focused story is pieced together as the camera follows Boneta between the two spaces, portraying the simplicity of coming together despite being physically apart.

Aligning with the theme of staying connected, the campaign highlights how the digital wallet’s transfer service allows customers across the continental U.S. to easily send funds to friends and family overseas at market leading exchange rates, including to the Netflix star’s native Mexico as well as Spain, Portugal, and 25 other countries around the world. Skrill Money Transfer is also renowned for its user friendliness, earning a 4.7 or ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot.

Boneta, who will return in a recently confirmed third season of Luis Miguel: The Series, is the first brand ambassador for Skrill USA. In addition to continuing his role as Grammy award-winning Mexican pop legend Luis Miguel, 2021 saw the release of Boneta’s latest film, Die in a Gunfight, an action-comedy about two star-crossed lovers. The international star’s two-decade acting career has seen him play the lead in 2012 glam-metal musical comedy Rock of Ages and a supporting role in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

Boneta commented: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me to represent a forward-thinking brand in Skrill USA and its Skrill Money Transfer solution. Sending money back home or even to friends in other countries shouldn’t be as complicated as it is. I’m looking forward to telling people about this digital-first solution, with zero fees when using a bank or debit card – it can benefit a lot of people.”

Paul Jardon, CEO and CFO of Skrill USA, Inc., said: “Skrill’s wide range of products, particularly Skrill Money Transfer, have proven to be a strong fit in the U.S., addressing various consumer payments needs. With Diego Boneta, a truly international and borderless star, as our new U.S. ambassador, we look forward to expanding our brand recognition and helping even more consumers to take advantage of our solutions.”

For more information on how to send money to Mexico using Skrill Money Transfer, visit https://www.skrill.com/diego

###

About Skrill

Skrill has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We’re an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people’s business and pleasure, whether they’re buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited’s consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

1 Skrill Money Transfer has zero ‘send’ fees when using a bank or debit card to make a transfer.