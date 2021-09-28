Riskalyze and Onramp Form Strategic Partnership to Equip Advisors on Crypto and Risk

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze, the company that invented the Risk Number®, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Onramp Invest, a multiple cryptoasset Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for Financial Advisors. Onramp also offers cryptoasset education to Financial Advisors via Onramp Academy.

For Onramp Invest, this will be the first risk management integration since the company’s official launch in May. Onramp has been adding several key integrations so advisors can have vital resources and information at their fingertips.

“As we have been building out our capabilities on the platform, we are creating the interstate between advisors and the information and resources they need to better understand and advise their clients about cryptoassets,” said Tyrone Ross, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Onramp Invest. “We are thrilled to partner with Riskalyze so our advisors can leverage a quantitative, objective approach to a crucial part of investing – risk – with their clients. Advisors and investors need to educate before they allocate and understanding risk is a major part of that.”

After a decade of growth, an incredible number of firms have begun using Riskalyze’s risk alignment and portfolio analytics technology just this year. In the first nine months of 2021, Riskalyze has already added more than 10,000 Financial Advisors representing tens of billions of dollars in AUM to its platform.

“What the Onramp team has been able to accomplish in just over a year is nothing short of impressive, and we’re incredibly excited to help infuse the Risk Number into what Onramp is building,” said Riskalyze Chief Executive Officer Aaron Klein. “Their work is increasingly relevant in this risk-first decade and we’re excited to be a big part of their effort to further educate advisors across the country.”

Both Onramp Academy and Riskalyze have invested in advisor education. Riskalyze financial advisor educational opportunities include: Riskalyze Academy, Bootcamp, case studies, Riskalyze Study Groups, white papers, use cases, and more.

To date, Onramp Invest has integrations with Prime Trust, Gemini, Advyzon, CFBenchmarks, and CoinAPI.

For more information about Onramp Invest, go to onrampinvest.com. To learn more about Riskalyze, visit riskalyze.com.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

About Onramp Invest

Onramp Invest is an iPaaS (integration Platform as a Service) technology company providing access to cryptoassets for registered investment advisors.

Our comprehensive cryptoasset, management solution will enable advisors to help their clients safely, confidently, and intelligently invest in the new age, all within their existing workflows and billing models.

Invest with purpose. Learn more at onrampinvest.com