Supreme® and True Religion® Collaborate for Fall 2021

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supreme® has worked with True Religion® on a collection for Fall 2021. The collection consists of a Denim Trucker Jacket, Hooded Sweatshirt, Denim Cargo Pant, Beanie, and 6-Panel*— all exclusively available at Supreme stores and supremenewyork.com on September 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. EDT in the United States and on October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. JST in Japan (*Supreme/True Religion 6-Panel available at a later date.)

Supreme is "an iconic streetwear label that has gone on to amass a cult-like following around the world with skaters, artists, and collectors who are eager to get their hands on the brand’s latest drop.” Supreme’s collaborations have included some of the most important names in fashion, from Nike to Comme des Garçons and more.

Michael Buckley, CEO, True Religion said, “A partnership with Supreme is the ultimate testament to any brand’s cultural relevance. I speak for everyone at True Religion when I say that we are thrilled and honored to have been selected as one of Supreme’s partners.”

True Religion, an iconic American apparel and accessories brand founded in 2002, became famous for its unique way of stitching which dramatically changed the silhouette of the typical 5-pocket jean. Today the company is in the midst of a remarkable transformation led by CEO Michael Buckley. Buckley and his team’s success derives from focusing on understanding and addressing True Religion’s new diverse customers, men and women who span a broad age range from 15 – 50 with an average household income of $65,000. There are over 150 million individuals in the United States alone who fit into this demographic profile. Excellent brand recognition across generations is a testament to the iconic nature of True Religion.

ABOUT TRUE RELIGION

True Religion became synonymous with quality craftsmanship and bold style designed to stand out. Our specialty denim fits, washes & treatments, were all designed with amplified details to grab attention at every turn. Our iconic horseshoe was born from the silhouette of a Buddha's smile, and our hardware was inspired by the romance of denim's 140-year history. We have always been fashion forward, even from behind.

ABOUT SUPREME

In April 1994, Supreme opened its doors on Lafayette Street in downtown Manhattan and became the home of New York City skate culture. At its core was a group of neighborhood kids, New York skaters, and local artists who became the store’s staff, crew, and customers.

Supreme grew to embody downtown culture and play an integral part in its constant regeneration. Skaters, punks, hip-hop heads—the young counterculture at large—all gravitated toward Supreme.

While it developed into a downtown institution, Supreme established itself as a brand known for its quality, style, and authenticity.

Over 25 years, Supreme has expanded from its New York City origins into a global community; working with generations of artists, photographers, designers, musicians, filmmakers, and writers who defied convention and contributed to its unique identity and attitude.