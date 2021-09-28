Truyo and Egnyte Announce Partnership to Simplify Data Governance

PHOENIX & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Truyo, the leader in truly automated consent and data privacy rights management, and Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced a partnership that will allow organizations to discover and access all structured and unstructured data to automate the entire subject access request (SAR) process –– solving one of the biggest obstacles organizations face in consent and privacy management.

The integration between Truyo and Egnyte comes at a critical time with soon-to-be-enacted privacy laws such as the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), and the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) requiring organizations that process consumers’ personal information to complete privacy impact assessments and regular risk assessments in an ongoing basis. This requires adequately discovering and scanning all sensitive information across the organization’s entire data footprint –– including structured and unstructured repositories. This is where the challenge occurs for most businesses and what the Truyo and Egnyte integration will solve.

“With several privacy laws going into effect in just over a year, unstructured data has a lot of privacy professionals worried right now,” said Dan Clarke, president of Truyo. “Especially with privacy impact assessments becoming a requirement, organizations are concerned about how to get a complete view of the data housed across all their systems, including things like shared drives, email, chat archives, PDFs, and the list goes on. The partnership with Egnyte is our answer to that pervasive challenge.”

Truyo was recently included in the International Association for Privacy Professional’s 2021 Tech Vendor Report. Dave Cohen, senior manager of the well-respected risk management consulting firm LevelUP Consulting Group and a 13-year IAPP veteran manager, said, “Only four vendors of the over 350 evaluated rose to the elite level of having a comprehensive offering, putting Truyo in the top 1% of vendors considered based on the breadth of the platform.”

This partnership capitalizes on Truyo’s acclaimed automated privacy rights management solution with Egnyte’s cloud content governance platform to automate the entire SAR process from intake to fulfillment. It also enables organizations to:

Effectuate changes and make deletions or anonymizations

Automate governance

Construct data lakes

Automate data request responses

Develop highly accurate data maps

“Information begins its lifecycle in a structured database but over time it often gets exported into reports, emails and invoices and therefore becomes unstructured. In the past, organizations have had to turn to multiple tools, and complex manual processes in order to gather this information,” said Jeff Sizemore, Chief Governance Officer at Egnyte. “Now, organizations can automate privacy requests within all data repositories regardless if it’s structured or unstructured, it’s as easy as checking a box.”

To learn more about the Truyo + Egnyte integration, visit https://pages.egnyte.com/egnyte-truyo-integration.html.

About Truyo

Truyo, an IntraEdge company, powered by Intel®, offers customers true consent and data privacy rights management automation. Specializing in privacy UX, Truyo has a nuanced understanding and a depth of experience in the operational delivery of privacy rights management creating better privacy rights and consent management experiences for users and companies. Through its Truyo Privacy Platform and Health-Check Management Solutions, Truyo enables global organizations to manage complex compliance requirements, minimize risk and deliver fast ROI. For more information, visit truyo.com.

About Egnyte

Egnyte provides the only unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat prevention for multicloud businesses. More than 17,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit egnyte.com.