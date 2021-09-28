World Cinema Partners With Four Winds Interactive to Deliver Better Customer Experience and Drive ROI Through Digital Signage and Visual Communications

HOUSTON & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, World Cinema, a leading hospitality technology service provider, announced their partnership with Four Winds Interactive (FWI) to bring purpose-built digital signage solutions to hotel and multifamily properties nationwide. Digital signage allows properties to promote their services, attractions, and special features and offers in an attractive and easy to read format. Given the current need for properties to communicate to their guests and residents using touchless technologies, now is the time to include common area display technology in the design and operation of a property.

Digital signage has a multitude of use cases, but most prominent key benefits of using digital signage is to generate additional revenue, improved guest and resident satisfaction scores and drive content across your entire property. WCI and FWI will offer customers conference and event management, virtual concierge services, digital wayfinding, digital lobby experiences, advertising promotions, and employee communications.

“We are committed to providing an optimal customer experience through delivering services that are relevant to our clients,” says Robert Grosz, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at World Cinema. “Our customers want a more engaging experience for their guests and residents, and with our partnership with FWI we have the ability to provide a robust experience and additionally drive revenue.”

“FWI has long been the market leader with its best of breed digital signage platform and packaged industry solutions providing hospitality operators with a more immersive, elevated guest experience,” said David Levin, CEO of FWI. “FWI Cloud offers a high value addition to WCI’s industry leading portfolio of managed services, providing best in class infrastructure, entertainment and now, guest experience solutions that drive loyalty and revenue.”

About WCI:

Headquartered in Houston, WCI is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, WCI is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world. The company serves over 4,300 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year. onewci.com

About FWI:

Founded in 2005, FWI is the leading enterprise software company for digital signage, interactive kiosk, and mobile applications used to digitally transform customer and employee experiences. Over 5,000 customers rely on FWI to power applications used by millions of people per year including retail marketing, employee communications, room and desk management, conference and event management, flight information displays, campus communications, emergency messaging, and more. FWI’s cloud-based software platform is recognized by industry analysts for its flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. FWI is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit fourwindsinteractive.com