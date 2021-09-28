WNS Teams with Pacific Life for End-to-end Pension Risk-Transfer Administration.

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a global provider of business process management (BPM) solutions, today announced its partnership with Pacific Life, a leading U.S. life insurance and retirement solutions company headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., to provide end-to-end operations support for its Pension Risk-Transfer (PRT) business.

WNS will focus on transforming Pacific Life’s existing onboarding and service processes, including payment processing, accounting and data cleansing, through optimal use of its digital analytics and customer experience capabilities, and a strong PRT competency.

Unlike a traditional third-party service provider model, WNS will provide AI-led analytics capabilities to enable improved visibility into the business and customer experience. This, combined with a forward-looking customer experience strategy, will help Pacific Life drive automation and channel expansion to deliver unmatched personalization and participant experience.

“Co-creating digital transformation journeys with partners that are focused on optimizing operational efficiencies and delivering impeccable customer experiences have been focus areas for us at WNS. This partnership with Pacific Life will enable us to leverage our deep domain expertise and AI and ML-led solutions to drive operational excellence across the board,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS’ vast experience in the pensions and insurance space coupled with cutting-edge solutions including intelligent analytics capabilities and next-gen customer experience strategies will help Pacific Life enhance its scalability, speed-to-market, service excellence, and value creation,” said Brian Woolfolk, senior vice president and head of Pacific Life’s Institutional Division.

WNS’ Insurance, including pensions and retirements expertise, includes a wide array of technology-led services, industry-specific offerings including actuarial services, flexible financial models, and a team of more than 12,000 resources dedicated to serving the industry. The company’s focus on delivering end-to-end digital transformation underpins WNS’ capabilities to help insurance companies drive holistic transformation and become future-ready enterprises.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company.

Client count as of June 2021 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2021 FORTUNE 500® list. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.