The IoT Community Announces Oracle as a Diamond-level Corporate Member in its Elite IoT Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The IoT CommunityTM (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Oracle has joined its elite IoT ecosystem as a Diamond level corporate member. Andrew Morawski, SVP and General Manager, Oracle Communications, Networks is also appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: “We are thrilled to welcome Oracle to our IoT Community ecosystem as a diamond-level corporate member, in addition to adding Andrew Morawski to our Advisory Board. Oracle is a leader in cloud and communications solutions, trusted by enterprises and communications service providers worldwide for their highly secure, best-of-breed technology. We look forward to working with Andrew and the Oracle team to accelerate the uptake of industrial and enterprise deployment of transformative technology.”

A pioneer in cloud technology, Oracle leverages decades of vertical expertise to help enterprises and communications service providers across the world create new digital experiences, deliver on the full potential of 5G, and easily deploy new IoT business models. With industry leading cloud applications, IT and network infrastructure supporting the next mobile generation, Oracle is uniquely positioned to offer insights into the emerging and evolving IoT landscape.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased to have Oracle join us in the IoT Community, and welcome Andrew Morawski to the Advisory Board. We look forward to advancing our vision of an open, secure, and intelligent edge, collaborating across our IoT Community.”

Oracle’s corporate membership adds to the elite IoT Community ecosystem, composed of the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past six years, the IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem.

Andrew Morawski, SVP and GM, Oracle Communications: “Becoming a Diamond member of the world’s largest IoT Community is an honor for Oracle, and I am excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board. With decades of experience in communications and involvement in IoT since its inception, the evolution of this market is not only a professional interest but something I’m incredibly passionate about. I’m looking forward to sharing industry learnings to help champion a new era of innovation in industrial and enterprise IoT deployments.”

Oracle will deliver a headline keynote address at the IoT Grand Slam 2021 virtual event taking place December 10th, Online. For full details please visit https://iotslam.com

IoT Practitioners seeking to expand their knowledge in IoT are invited to sign up for a free individual membership in The IoT Community, which has 26,000+ members. For more information, go to: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4662022.

IoT solution providers seeking accession to and collaboration opportunities with the IoT Community should contact: info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 26,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, technical and operational issues. For more information, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

# # #