AEG and LA Kings Score One for Pets in First-of-its-kind Partnership With ZippyPaws

Through it's partnership as the first official dog toy sponsor of the LA Kings, ZippyPaws and the LA Kings will leverage its dynamic new relationship to raise awareness for pet-focused charitable organizations and community outreach initiatives across Southern California. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, and its National Hockey League (NHL) franchise, the LA Kings, have launched a strategic new partnership with leading dog toy and accessory maker, ZippyPaws. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes ZippyPaws the first official dog toy of the LA Kings and includes brand-tailored activations and unique fan engagement opportunities throughout the course of the agreement. Additionally, ZippyPaws and the LA Kings will use the dynamic new relationship to raise awareness for pet-focused charitable organizations and community outreach initiatives across Southern California. This is a new category for the LA Kings and ZippyPaws’ first partnership with a professional sports franchise. The LA Kings will begin the 2021-22 season with the home opener on Thursday, Oct 14 versus the Vegas Golden Knights as STAPLES Center returns to full capacity.

"We’re so excited to partner with the LA Kings. We’ve seen firsthand how connected the team is to both their community and their four-legged companions, and we feel that this is a great opportunity for ZippyPaws to amplify our presence in a new market that shares our company values,” said Ashley Newman, Director of Marketing and Communications for ZippyPaws. “There is a very organic element to this partnership and that authenticity will shine through in all aspects, from digital activations and in-person events to philanthropic initiatives."

Los Angeles is one of ZippyPaws’ fastest growing markets, and the LA Kings provide a significant platform to introduce sports and entertainment fans to the company’s one-of-a-kind products, while simultaneously enhancing the brand’s connection to the Los Angeles marketplace. Designed by dog people, for dog people, ZippyPaws was created in 2011, after co-founder Jen Glaser recognized a need for dog toys that were both safe and aesthetically pleasing. Ten years later and ZippyPaws has grown into a household name, heralded as a leader in the pet sphere. Based in Chino, California, the company currently offers a catalog of over 400 items in a range of categories, has sold over 3.5 million of its iconic donut toy and has donated over one million dollars to philanthropic efforts across the country. Through beautifully designed products and a community devoted to giving pets the best life has to offer, ZippyPaws is committed to cultivating curiosity, harnessing innovation, and keeping tails wagging all without costing an arm and a paw.

As the first official dog toy of the LA Kings, ZippyPaws will have the unique opportunity to engage fans as a presenting sponsor of one regular season home game per contract year at STAPLES Center, a major highlight of the agreement. As a presenting sponsor, ZippyPaws will bring its brand to life with various surprise and delight activations for fans including promotional offers and ZippyPaw toy giveaways to more than 18,000 people in attendance, giving fans even more reasons to cheer on game day. ZippyPaws will also receive enhanced brand awareness and inclusion in all applicable marketing materials of its title night as well as prominent in-game scoreboard signage and the opportunity to participate in an on-ice pre-game or intermission activity. In an effort to give back to the greater Southern California community, ZippyPaws and the LA Kings will collaborate on the team’s annual autographed dog bowl auction, which will be integrated into ZippyPaws’ title night event with all proceeds going towards a Los Angeles-based pet focused charity or foundation.

Similar to ZippyPaws, the LA Kings are well-known animal lovers with a longstanding track-record of supporting Southern California’s furry, four-legged friends. Over the years, the team has helped raise awareness for animals through its strategic relationships with organizations like VCA Animal Hospitals, spcaLA Wags N Walk and more. This partnership builds on that tradition and represents an important opportunity to deliver impactful new community outreach initiatives for the benefit of Kings fans and their beloved pet companions. As part of the agreement, the LA Kings and ZippyPaws will team up on some of the Kings’ annual pet-focused special events, promotions and activations including the LA Kings’ annual 5k Run as well as numerous LA Kings’ pet adoption events throughout the year, where ZippyPaws will be featured as a presenting sponsor.

Zippy Paws will also become the presenting sponsor of the LA Kings highly anticipated, annual “We Are All K9s” calendar, which features Kings players alongside their family pets. In celebration of the new partnership and to say thank you to fans, ZippyPaws and the LA Kings will collaborate on a special enter-to-win sweepstakes promotion which will give one lucky LA Kings fan the opportunity to be featured, along with their pet in this year’s forthcoming calendar. As in previous years, all proceeds from the sale of the calendar will benefit the Kings Care Foundation and the various animal foundations the team has partnered with.

“We are delighted to welcome ZippyPaws into the LA Kings family. ZippyPaws and the LA Kings have a mutual, vested interest in not only supporting pet-friendly organizations and initiatives but also giving back to the fans we both serve across Southern California,” said Jennifer Pope, senior vice president, community and hockey development, LA Kings. “We’re excited to debut the innovative programming and promotions we have developed for the upcoming 2021-22 NHL season, and we look forward to building an even deeper connection with our fans and their beloved pets through this strategic partnership.”

As the first official dog toy of the LA Kings, ZippyPaws will have an enhanced brand presence across the team and its home venue STAPLES Center. In addition to its title night event, ZippyPaws will receive TV-visible rotational dasher board signage during all LA Kings locally telecasted regular season home games and the company will also have the opportunity to engage directly with fans during the team’s regular season fan fests at STAPLES Center. Together, the LA Kings and ZippyPaws will also plan and execute a variety of promotional content across both social and digital media platforms including the LA Kings’ annual “Bark Madness” tournament which features LA Kings’ players dogs facing-off in a fan-lead vote to determine which dog is the cutest. The tournament is hosted each year across the Kings social channels and will provide ZippyPaws with one-of-a-kind brand exposure.

ABOUT ZIPPYPAWS

Designed by dog people, for dog people. ZippyPaws was created in 2011, after co-founder Jen Glaser recognized a need for dog toys that were both safe and aesthetically pleasing. Ten years later and ZippyPaws has grown into a household name, heralded as a leader in the pet sphere. Based in Chino, CA, ZippyPaws currently offers a catalog of over 400 items in a range of categories, has sold over 3.5 million of their iconic donut toy and has donated over a million dollars to philanthropic efforts across the country. Together - through beautifully designed products and a community devoted to giving their pets the best life has to offer - ZippyPaws promises to cultivate curiosity, harness innovation and keep tails wagging. All without costing an arm and a paw."

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com