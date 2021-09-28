Deepspatial Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with SISL Infotech and Addition of Key Senior Management

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a partnership with SISL Infotech, to provide its patented AI (artificial intelligence) & GIS (geographic information systems) solutions to SISL Infotech’s vast, industry-wide client base.

SISL Infotech is a leading system integrator in India, helping customers automate their business functions with IT software and services. Some of their partners include Microsoft, IBM, Cisco, HP, Dell, and ESRI. SISL Infotech is one of the largest technology system integrators in India with more than 4000 employees and 6000 global customers.

The Deepspatial / SISL Infotech partnership will empower businesses to tap into previously unserved markets by taking advantage of geo-spatial intelligence and AI-driven business insights.

“We believe this partnership will enable Deepspatial to take advantage of SISL’s extensive client base and provide solutions to businesses and organizations that will benefit from implementing AI and GIS in their practices.” Said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer of Deepspatial.

“From dynamic sentiment monitoring to product pricing optimization and supply chain optimization solutions, Deepspatial is likely to transform the Indian business landscape,” said Arjun Mittal, Co-Founder, SISL Infotech. “SISL Infotech is glad to be instrumental in this journey to help businesses take advantage of higher visibility and control in untapped markets with amazing potential.”

Deepspatial is also pleased to announce addition of senior team members to assist with business and technology development.

Leading the company’s AI team is now Dr. Bushra Zaman, a senior data scientist who’s an adjunct professor at the University of Utah and previously led high-profile projects with World Bank.

Additionally, Debojoyti Purkayastha (Deb), previously an advisor to Deepspatial, has transitioned to the role of VP, Global business development. Deb has 23 years of experience in technology sales and helped scale up major global tech companies such as Voyager labs and Riverbed.

Kunal Singhal has been hired as the head of sales for India. Kunal has 15 years of experience in enterprise software sales and managing channel partners. He previously worked with global tech corporations such as Checkpoint and Riverbed.

“We are extremely pleased to have Bushra, Deb and Kunal join our team. Bushra brings with her years of experience with major geospatial projects along with leading tech teams in the AI and GIS space. Deb and Kunal bring years of experience in scaling business for major global tech corporations and their experience and network will be instrumental in business growth and expansion at Deepspatial”, said Dr. Rahul Kushwah.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah appeared on Proactive Investors Media to talk about the partnership and what it means for Deepspatial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzi0iFF-nIg&ab_channel=Proactive

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has currently built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are (1) geodemographic customer profiling, (2) price recommendation engine, (3) inventory management and supply chain analytics (market entry and expansion), and (4) sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Deepspatial.ai or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About SISL Infotech

SISL Infotech is a leading system integrator in India, helping customers bring automation to their business functions with IT software and services. It proudly serves the needs of public and corporate enterprises with the best of IT, IoT, analytics and AI solutions.

The company goes beyond the ordinary every time and delivers the best IT services to its clients globally. Through a vast network of technology partners and the strong presence in multiple geographies, SISL has achieved great success with customer service. It offers industry-leading IT solutions and cost-effective services for the setting up of virtual workspaces, public and private cloud, database management, web application development and data analytics.

For more information, visit: https://www.sislinfotech.com/

