Immunicom’s Alternative Subtractive Cancer Therapy Recognized with Zoom’s Healthcare Innovation Award

The Immunopheresis® therapy, including the LW-02 blood-filtering immunotherapy column, has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is an investigational therapy in all of Immunicom’s ongoing clinical research studies. The LW-02 column has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device designation for stage IV metastatic cancer and European regulatory clearance (CE Mark certification) for use in adults with advanced, refractory, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Immunopheresis is currently being evaluated in several global oncology trials for multiple cancers.

The Immunopheresis® therapy, including the LW-02 blood-filtering immunotherapy column, has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is an investigational therapy in all of Immunicom’s ongoing clinical research studies. The LW-02 column has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device designation for stage IV metastatic cancer and European regulatory clearance (CE Mark certification) for use in adults with advanced, refractory, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Immunopheresis is currently being evaluated in several global oncology trials for multiple cancers.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunicom, Inc., today announced global teleconferencing leader, Zoom, has named Immunicom its 2021 Zoomtopia “Dedication to Healthcare” Innovation Award winner for pioneering ImmunopheresisⓇ. Immunopheresis is a noninvasive cancer therapy that is designed to treat life-threatening diseases safely and effectively while mitigating the high risk of side effects frequently observed with current regimens. Zoomtopia is an annual virtual conference Zoom created to recognize and celebrate the impact of their customers’ innovation on the world. The award is the fifth award Immunicom has won in 2021, and the third innovation award this year.

Immunopheresis is a breakthrough cancer treatment that occurs outside the body and is designed to not expose patients to the high risk of toxicity, side effects, and compromised quality-of-life associated with chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy drugs.

“With current treatment options, cancer patients face the difficult decision of potentially sacrificing their quality-of-life for their length-of-life,” said Amir Jafri, Immunicom’s CEO and founder. “Our technology has received the recognition it has because it is a novel approach to potentially treat cancer while also bettering patients’ quality-of-life.”

Immunicom’s “subtractive” therapeutic strategy differs from current treatment regimens in that it uses a highly selective filtration device to target and remove immune inhibitors by circulating a patient’s blood outside of the body, through the filter, and back into the body. This differs from current “additive” treatment strategies, which are at greater risk of toxicity and side effects because they must enter the body.

Zoom reviewed healthcare companies from all over the world and selected Immunicom for its “cutting edge” subtractive therapies, noting the impactful results the company has achieved. Notable achievements go to Immunicom’s lead product, LW-02 column, in receiving FDA Breakthrough Device designation for stage IV metastatic cancer and European regulatory clearance (CE Mark certification) for use in adults with advanced, refractory, triple negative breast cancer.

About Immunicom

Immunicom, Inc. creates novel immunotherapies designed to treat a variety of diseases using its breakthrough Immunopheresis® technology platform to improve patient access and affordability. The privately held medical technology company develops innovative, non-pharmaceutical approaches for treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory and renal diseases. Immunicom’s revolutionary blood-filtering Immunopheresis technology has the potential to effectively treat a wide variety of cancer types, including those that have not responded to other treatment strategies, with possibly fewer side effects. Immunicom’s lead product, the LW-02 column, has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device designation for stage IV metastatic cancer and European regulatory clearance (CE Mark certification) for use in adults with advanced, refractory, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Immunopheresis is currently being evaluated in several global oncology trials for multiple cancers. Immunicom is headquartered in San Diego, CA with operations in Philadelphia, PA, Houston, TX, and Krakow, Poland.