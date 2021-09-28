Astronics Awarded Additional Follow-on Inflight Connectivity Equipment Order From Collins Aerospace

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today it was awarded a $19 million order from Collins Aerospace (“Collins”) for business jet connectivity equipment to be delivered in 2022. The order is a follow-on to the approximately $11 million order announced in February 2021.

The growing fleet employing Collins’ system is building customer recognition and confirming that LuxStream provides unparalleled high-speed world-wide connectivity that delivers a broad variety of remote conferencing services and streaming entertainment.

“ We are excited to support the growing success of the Collins Aerospace Ku-band connectivity service,” said Michael Kuehn, Astronics CSC President. “ We believe this order validates the continued success of Collins’ connectivity services and the performance of Astronics’ connectivity hardware. Astronics is committed to developing and producing the best connectivity hardware for airborne platforms.”

