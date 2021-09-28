L3Harris Selects Aegis’ Platform for 20 Manufacturing Locations with Over 5,500 Users

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), has signed an enterprise agreement with L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to support 20 manufacturing sites and more than 5,500 end users with the Aegis’ FactoryLogix® platform.

The platform will consolidate IT systems by digitizing and optimizing manufacturing data to help streamline operational processes. A key advantage of the suite of manufacturing software is the enhanced visibility into productivity and quality metrics.

“Our priority is to provide solutions that meet the critical needs of our customers and Aegis will help us do this across the selected sites,” said Byron Green, Vice President, Global Operations, L3Harris. “We are always looking to invest in technology that supports continuous improvement and innovation, while helping us remain agile and deliver more quickly in a safe and secure manner.”

“We are honored that our twelve-year relationship serving L3Harris has now moved to an enterprise-level agreement. Aegis is excited to work with L3Harris at this level and see the efficiencies, cost savings, and operational excellence the FactoryLogix platform will bring to their enterprise,” stated Jason Spera, CEO and Co-Founder of Aegis Software. “Our modern IIoT-based MES platform, proven experience in the defense and aerospace industry, and rich domain expertise are why leading companies, like L3Harris, consistently turn to Aegis.

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular IIoT-based MES platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.