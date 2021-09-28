VideoAmp and ViacomCBS Announce TV Measurement Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software and data platform, VideoAmp, today announced a partnership with ViacomCBS in which it will provide the media and entertainment company with an alternative currency to plan, transact and measure national media campaigns, further accelerating ViacomCBS’ multi-currency strategy while propelling VideoAmp’s mission to redefine the way media is valued, bought and sold.

Through this partnership, ViacomCBS will leverage VideoAmp’s proprietary commingled TV Viewership dataset to guarantee linear media transactions against age and gender demographics. Additionally, ViacomCBS will utilize VideoAmp’s data as an underlying currency to create and guarantee delivery of media campaigns against customized advanced audience segments through Vantage, ViacomCBS’ advanced advertising platform. Vantage is regarded as the industry’s most sophisticated data-targeting platform, offering best-in-class predictive modeling, continual optimization and insights to help advertisers understand their audiences and how best to reach them. The VideoAmp dataset is considered one of the most trusted and highest quality in the marketplace due to its scale as well as its proprietary methodology of combining STB and ACR data into a unified dataset, which enables a deduplicated view of media delivery and advertising performance against any audience across traditional TV, streaming video, and digital media.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ViacomCBS as an alternative currency as they go into a new broadcast season. We truly value ViacomCBS and their forward-thinking strategy when it comes to a new era of media transaction, measurement and, ultimately, the currency options that power it. We want to unlock value for publishers in a privacy-safe way that keeps their audiences at the forefront, regardless of the channel they’re using,” said Ross McCray, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of VideoAmp.

“The measurement marketplace needs diversification. VideoAmp is an innovator who can help us accelerate our vision around the future of currency. We’re excited to leverage their platform to bring better insights and better measurement to advertisers and their agencies,” said John Halley, Chief Operating Officer of Advertising Revenue at ViacomCBS.

Earlier this month, VideoAmp announced pilot programs with six major advertising holding companies as part of their efforts to unite the industry around an alternative independent measurement option.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a software and data company creating a more sophisticated data-driven advertising ecosystem that redefines how media is valued, bought and sold.

The VideoAmp platform provides measurement and optimization tools that unify audiences across the disparate systems of traditional TV, streaming video and digital media. Unlocking new value for those currently operating within a siloed view of their audiences, VideoAmp creates efficiencies for the entire industry.

VideoAmp is transforming a 100-year old industry by powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in advertisers increasing their return on investment, publishers increasing their revenues and improving the viewing experience for consumers.

VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR