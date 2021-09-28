Setplex and CEF Technology Partner to Deliver End-to-End OTT and IPTV Services to Latin America

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, today announced a partnership with CEF Technology, a consulting group specializing in the digital television industry. The partnership allows CEF Technology to offer Setplex’s end-to-end OTT platform to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the Latin American region, including Mexico, the Caribbean, and countries throughout South America bundled with content.

Setplex provides ISPs with a comprehensive, single-source platform to deliver OTT and IPTV services. It includes everything from encoding and transcoding of video to the development of multi-screen apps, delivery of content via content delivery network (CDN), subscriber, device, and security management, and real-time analytics. Available through CEF Technology as a cloud-based solution, ISPs in Latin America can offer premium digital television services including in-country programming and content.

The Latin American OTT market is exploding. According to Statista, Latin American traditional pay TV operators had more than twice the number of subscribers as OTT services. At the end of 2020, OTT services in the region nearly doubled subscriber numbers from 2018 to more than 62.2 million, eclipsing pay TV subscriber figures, which had fallen to 57 million.

“Serving Latin America, CEF Technology is uniquely positioned to deliver OTT and IPTV solutions to ISPs to address the strong demand for premium digital television and content service in this geographic region,” said Marc Mulgrum, Setplex’s senior vice president of sales. “The emergence of broadband is fueling the need for OTT and IPTV services. Our partnership with CEF Technology will provide Tier 1 ISPs and more specialized operators with cost-effective solutions to take advantage of this growing market opportunity.”

“Setplex offers the most advanced end-to-end OTT/IPTV solution, making it extremely easy for our ISP partners to deliver a broad range of digital television packages,” explained Carlos Eduardo Faría, CEO and founder. “The combination of Setplex with our content, technology, and relationships offers a turnkey solution for ISPs to offer comprehensive in-country television programming without the heavy investment in IT infrastructure.”

CEF Technology is offering a demo. For more information, visit: https://cef-technology.com/contact/

About CEF Technology

CEF Technology is a consulting firm, headed to the Television industry mainly, founded in 2020 by Carlos Eduardo Faría in the United States of America, in order to facilitate business with all industry players throughout the continent. Our services are based on consulting for the development of businesses based on a variety of technology industries, being the main market the television access services by traditional operators (CableTV, DTH) and emerging (ISP) that seek to create new or adapt their current platforms for the new TV Industry (IPTV, OTT, WebTV, and many more). For more information, visit https://www.cef-technology.com/.

About Setplex

Setplex is a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end hardware and software solutions for OTT and IPTV offerings. The company enables broadcast, cable, satellite, and Internet TV operators with a wide range of offerings for the ingest, delivery, and analysis of high-quality content. Its array of simply, powerful, affordable solutions are installed worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.setplex.com.