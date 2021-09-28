What’s New at DQ Restaurants in Texas? Cheesy Steak Fingers Infused with Creamy Pepper Jack Cheese

BEDFORD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fans who have experienced steak fingers at DQ® restaurants in Texas know they are crispy, tender and oh so delicious. But now there’s a new twist on the classic steak finger with an unexpected flavor combination. Infused with creamy pepper jack cheese, the new Cheesy Steak Fingers are so good that fans better get them early as they are only available for a limited time.

“The Cheesy Steak Fingers are a must experience item before they disappear,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council. “Only found in Texas, we are confident the bold flavor of pepper jack cheese paired with our classic steak fingers will delights fans.”

The Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the best creamy ranch dressing anywhere. This delectable combination only is offered for a limited time via drive-thru windows, pick-up and take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available.

Be sure to pair the Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket with a Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, a Pecan Pie Blizzard Treat or the Reese’s® Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, at participating DQ locations in Texas for a limited time only.

Fans can keep up with all the innovative ways to quench their cravings with “The Best Treats & Eats in Texas” in the DQ® Texas mobile app.

