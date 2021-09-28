Actress Jenna Dewan Teams Up with The Knot to Launch Recycled Paper Collection for The Knot Invitations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Actress, dancer, and health and sustainability advocate, Jenna Dewan, has partnered with The Knot—a leading all in one wedding planning destination—to launch its recycled paper option from The Knot Invitations. As part of the new offering, Dewan has curated an ethereal, earthy invitation suite, Bohemian Hoop, available for customizing and purchasing exclusively on The Knot Invitations.

The Knot Invitations offers couples a one-stop shop for hundreds of affordable customizable invitations and stationery designs for every unique wedding style. From save-the-dates to thank you cards, The Knot Invitations provides couples with all their paper needs, while ensuring every point of guest communication remains on theme — including matching wedding website designs. When creating their stationery, couples are able to browse hundreds of design and stationery options, plus utilize a customization tool for unique designs, free matching wedding websites, free design samples and more. Couples can choose from the sustainably-sourced paper type that best fits their style and budget, whether that be signature, pearlescent or recycled — a 100% post-consumer waste paper that’s FSC-certified and produced with wind-generated power.

“Sustainability is so important to my family and me, and I’m grateful to have worked with The Knot to curate my ideal invitation - one that brings my love for the earth and design together into a beautiful, eco-friendly collection,” said Jenna Dewan, The Knot Fall 2021 magazine cover star. “Invitations set the tone for a wedding and allow couples to get creative and demonstrate their unique wedding style. I love the endless assortment of options and the opportunity to give back to the environment through The Knot Invitations.”

Jenna’s exclusively curated design, Bohemian Hoop, pairs perfectly with The Knot Invitations’ recycled paper for a beautiful, earth-friendly invite. Additionally, Jenna shared her favorite The Knot Invitations picks where she garnered inspiration from for her exclusive suite. Her favorites include Gilded Botanical, a modern wedding invitation that combines gentle florals and greenery with geometric rose gold lines; Graceful Botanical, which features delicately sketched floral branches and a soft neutral color palette with a modern minimal aesthetic; and Watercolor Blooms, a romantic wedding invitation featuring softly painted florals and modern fonts.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jenna Dewan to create an exclusive, sustainably-sourced wedding invitation suite as part of The Knot Invitations,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, Editor in Chief of The Knot. “As more couples take steps to be green, choosing recycled paper from The Knot is one way to easily incorporate sustainability into their wedding celebrations - without adding costs or compromising style.”

